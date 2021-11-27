Holiday Shopping: Black Friday Deals Extended at shopDisney, ColourPop and More

The best part of online shopping this week? Several retailers have extended their Black Friday deals! So fear not faithful Disney fans, if you didn’t get to shopping yesterday, you haven’t missed out on this year’s offers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Black Friday Deals Extended – Disney Edition

shopDisney

shopDisney’s Black Friday offers have been extended through today! Save 20% off sitewide* with the code: MAGIC. And don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping on orders over $75! *Please note some restrictions apply and full details can be found on shopDisney.com*

10 Items to Purchase During shopDisney’s Black Friday Sale

Don’t know where to start? We’ve gathered a list of 10 items to purchase during the sale including an illuminated globe from National Geographic, the Edna Mode dress and more!

Holiday Shopping: Save on Toys, Plush and More with Black Friday Deals on shopDisney

If you want to be the hero of the holidays this year, shopDisney is your ultimate destination with their incredible selection of gifts for the whole family.

Join Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive with 10 Magical Gifts to Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

Share some Disney magic with kids who could use some extra joy this holiday season when you donate to Toys for Tots. shopDisney has selected several hot products for the Ultimate Toy Drive and they’re part of the Black Friday deals.

ColourPop

Treat yourself or a friend to some magical cosmetics with ColourPop’s Disney Collaborations. Many of their enchanting selections are on sale for 50% off and you don’t even need a code! This year alone, they’ve released a new Hocus Pocus collection, a cute Bambi and Friends series, Lizzie McGuire, Tinker Bell and The Nightmare Before Christmas!

ColourPop Disney Bambi Collection Available Now

This spring ColourPop launched a new Disney collection inspired by Bambi and his forest friends featuring muted palettes that are perfect for any season.

Bewitching New “Hocus Pocus” Makeup Collection Comes to ColourPop

Could your fall makeup selection use a little update? Say hello to a new Hocus Pocus collection! That’s right the Sanderson Sisters are back for another fun edition of Disney makeup inspired by the fan favorite film.

Entertainment Earth

This year’s Black Friday deals continue with discounts up to 75% off select merchandise. Plus, enjoy free shipping on most in stock orders. Among some of our favorite items are the Star Wars Tiki Mugs and Hasbro figures in The Black Series.

Limited Edition Geeki Tiki Mugs Themed to Star Wars Planets Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Bring the Star Wars universe to your cupboard with new planet inspired mugs from Geeki Tiki! Five famous locales and two speciality stops are the backdrop for colorful limited edition drinkware that’s perfect for everyday use or or part of your Star Wars display.

Plan for Holiday Fun with Five New Disney Card Games from Funko

As you gear up for the winter holidays and all that time off school (and maybe work), you might want to plan what you’ll be doing with your free time. Might we suggest these seasonally-themed games that the whole family can play?

LEGO

Master Builders and brick fanatics can get some cool free gifts when they spend $170+ on LEGO sets and collectibles. The seasonal sale has been extended through November 29th! Need some help getting started? Here are a few Disney, Star Wars and Marvel ideas we think you’ll love: