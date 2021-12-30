“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 28th

Barely Necessities Episode 57 – December 28, 2021

Today we’ll chat about Mickey Mouse Spring Collection, new limited edition watches from Bulova and Citizen, Treasures from the Vault puzzles, WDW Fab 50 mini figures, Disney Designer Collection pins, and take a look at what’s inside the WDW 50th Anniversary Collector’s box. For Star Wars we look at the final week of Bring Home the Bounty, Star Wars Droid Stamps and Ahsoka Tano Loungefly exclusives.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

Bright, Sunny Mickey Mouse Spring Collection Featuring Styles for Adults, Kids Now Available on shopDisney

Say goodby to the holidays and hello to a brand new year with the adorable and sunny Mickey Mouse Spring Collection!

Limited Edition Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Mickey Mouse Watches by Bulova Arrive on shopDisney

Bulova is bringing some magic and charm to their high end watches with the latest designs to arrive on shopDisney. These beautiful watches are perfect to wear for special occasions and even make wonderful display pieces when not in use.

Fantasyland Castle, "Partners" Statue Watches by Citizen Now Available on shopDisney

Disney fans can enhance their watch collection with several new styles from Citizen including designs inspired by Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

Ravensburger Treasures from the Vault 1000 Piece Puzzle Collection Available Exclusively on Amazon

Thanks to Disney and Ravenburger, fans can celebrate their favorite classic characters through a collection of beautiful 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles. 11 of 12 designs in the Treasures from the Vault puzzle series are available exclusively on Amazon.

Walt Disney World Fab 50 Mini Figure Blind Pack Series 1 Now Available on shopDisney

Join in the World’s Most Magical Celebration and commemorate 50 years of Walt Disney World with a collection of miniature figures that resemble the Fab 50 statues at the parks.

Three Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Pins Now Available on shopDisney

Throughout 2021 and into 2022 Disney is honoring our favorite leading ladies during their Ultimate Princess Celebration. Part of the fun is the return of the The Disney Designer Collection of limited edition dolls and matching pins released monthly on shopDisney.

shopDisney Unveils $500 Limited Release Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Box

From the “The Florida Project” concept to the milestone anniversary of the Most Magical Place on Earth, Disney has given fans decades of amazing memories and become a happy place for millions. Now shopDisney is inviting fans to commemorate the Vacation Kingdom of the World with a special collector’s box that’s full of Walt Disney World treasures.

Bring Home the Bounty: Week 12 Round Up – Exploring a Galaxy of Goodies

Congratulations fellow bounty hunters, we’ve successfully made it to week twelve and just in time for the debut of The Book of Boba Fett. Today’s merchandise selections span the entire galaxy with stylish watches from Invicta, a sheet of collectible stamps, awesome apparel from Sprayground and more.

Bring Home the Bounty: Star Wars Droids Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away Stamp Collection

For the subset of Star Wars fans who also happen to enjoy collecting postage stamps, you’re in luck as the United States Post Office (USPS) has released the Star Wars Droids Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Bring Home the Bounty: NYCC 2021 Ahsoka Tano Exclusives Available at Loungefly

Loungefly has long been a fan favorite when it comes to fashion mashing with pop culture and nerdom. This year they are offering Star Wars fans a stunning New York Comic Con exclusive featuring none other than the beloved Ahsoka Tano.

"Beauty and the Beast" Belle nuiMO Coming Soon shopDisney

shopDisney has teased that another beloved princess will be joining the Disney nuiMOs crew: Belle! The brown haired, book loving princess is the next character to be featured in the collection and will be arriving soon.

Prep for Your Disney Vacation with Colorful Kids Swim Accessories from shopDisney

Christmas is over and that means it’s time to start thinking about SUMMER?! Today on shopDisney dozens of new items arrived including character beach towels and goggles that are perfect for pool time or your next Disney vacation.

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Mulan Doll Coming to shopDisney January 4th

The Disney Designer Collection is proud to present the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company. The latest release, Mulan, is designed by Danae Cendejas and will be available on January 4th.

Megara and Wendy Classic Dolls Now Available on shopDisney

Disney has expanded their classic doll collection with two new additions celebrating the animated classics Hercules and Peter Pan.

Hasbro Marvel Legends "What If…?" Action Figures Now Available on shopDisney

Earlier this year, Hasbro showcased their collection of Marvel Legends figures themed to the Disney+ series What If…?, launching pre-orders at several retailers. Now the 6-inch collectibles are available for purchase on shopDisney.

Hooded Towels and Other Baby Gifts Now Available on shopDisney

Bathtime for baby just got more fun with a collection of cute hooded towels from shopDisney. The new arrivals are available now and feature four classic characters including Mickey Mouse.

Captain America, Yakko, and The Little Mermaid Funko Soda Figures Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! New Soda figures have just landed on Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to all of your Disney, Marvel and Animaniacs displays.

Bring Home the Bounty: Star Wars: Battlefront II ARC Trooper Action Figures Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro just keeps the collectibles coming and this week they are celebrating the fan favorite Star Wars game Battlefront II with a variety of ARC Trooper action figures.

