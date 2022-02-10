Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 10th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Save 20% Off Sitewide on shopDisney During The Friends and Family Event

Well, we’re already into the second month of 2022 and now seems like the perfect time for shopDisney to host a limited time Friends and Family Event open to everyone. Today through Valentine’s Day (February 14th), guests can enjoy 20% off sitewide with the code: DISNEYPAL.

Entertainment Earth

Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for New Wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Black Series Archive Figures

Hasbro has just introduced new figures in their Star Wars The Black Series line of 6-inch scale collectibles. Two new waves are now available for pre-order and will look awesome in any display.

Yoda and Clone Trooper Vintage Collection Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

There are so many great stories in the Star Wars saga and Hasbro is doing their part to bring these to life with their awesome collectibles. Today they introduced Vintage Collection (3.75-inch) collectibles of a Clone Trooper and Yoda.

RockLove

Snow White Crystal Apple Collection Available Now from RockLove

A new Disney-inspired jewelry collection has just arrived at RockLove that fans of Snow White will adore. Whether looking for earrings, rings or necklaces, the Disney X RockLove Snow White Crystal Apple Collection has what you want and makes a great gift for the Disney fan in your life.

Denuo Novo

Denuo Novo Launches Pre-Orders on "Rise of Skywalker" Kylo Ren Helmet

Are you a fan of the First Order? Are you searching for a new collectible piece for your Star Wars display? Look no further than the ​​Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Helmet by Denuo Novo.

Back in Stock!

This morning we got a fun surprise on shopDisney as the Stitch Crashes Disney Jungle Book plush made its way back on the site. As of publication, it’s still available!

Stitch Crashes Disney Plush – The Jungle Book – Limited Release | shopDisney – $29.99

More Merchandise: