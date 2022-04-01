Show Recap: “Star Wars Headlines” – Mar 31, 2022: Obi Wan News

Join Mike C. (Editorial Director for Star Wars content on LaughingPlace.com as well as host of Who's the Bossk pod) and Rebekah (LaughingPlace.com co-founder) as they dive into the Star Wars news making headlines on LaughingPlace.com and take a look at all the new adventures from a Galaxy Far, Far Away!

March 31, 2022

Direct links to topic segments available below

04:13 

Ewan McGregor Shares Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Moves Back Two Days but Gets Double Episode Launch

05:46

More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022

07:24 

Inventor of Tusken Raiders’ Sign Language Troy Kotsur Won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars

  • Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor for CODA. He had also invented the Tusken Raiders' sign language

08:30 

Matt Lanter Rushed to the Hospital for Emergency Surgery

  • Last week through Instagram fans were alerted that Matt Lanter, voice of Anakin Skywalker in several animated series, suffered a medical scare that resulted in surgery. According to his wife’s updates he is now at home recovering.

09:22

Hyperspace Mountain Returning to Disneyland on April 29th for a Limited Time

12:56 

“Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” Book Will Trace Luke and Lando’s Quest to Find Exegol (6/28)

14:50 

“Star Wars: The Padawan Cookbook” Releasing August 16th

  • Discover recipes for Mudhorn Egg Noodles, Ahsoka’s Jelly Cubes, and Bantha Milk Slushies and more.

16:25

Comic Review – T’onga and Losha Take On General Vukorah in “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” (2020) #21  

21:03

New video shares details on developing the Nerf Fett’s EE-3 Blaster

  • Pre Order sales continue for the New Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster.

22:46 

Lego Skywalker Saga Trailer

Highly anticipated Lego Skywalker Saga game arrives April 5th.

 28:41

Who Is Lotico Fendon?

