Show Recap: “Star Wars Headlines” – Mar 31, 2022: Obi Wan News

March 31, 2022

Direct links to topic segments available below

Ewan McGregor Shares Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Moves Back Two Days but Gets Double Episode Launch

Obi-Wan Kenobi will now debut May 27th

More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022

Inventor of Tusken Raiders’ Sign Language Troy Kotsur Won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars

Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor for CODA. He had also invented the Tusken Raiders' sign language

Matt Lanter Rushed to the Hospital for Emergency Surgery

Last week through Instagram fans were alerted that Matt Lanter, voice of Anakin Skywalker in several animated series, suffered a medical scare

Hyperspace Mountain Returning to Disneyland on April 29th for a Limited Time

“Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” Book Will Trace Luke and Lando’s Quest to Find Exegol (6/28)

“Star Wars: The Padawan Cookbook” Releasing August 16th

Discover recipes for Mudhorn Egg Noodles, Ahsoka

Comic Review – T’onga and Losha Take On General Vukorah in “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” (2020) #21

New video shares details on developing the Nerf Fett’s EE-3 Blaster

Pre Order sales continue for the New Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster.

Lego Skywalker Saga Trailer

Highly anticipated Lego Skywalker Saga game arrives April 5th.

Who Is Lotico Fendon?

