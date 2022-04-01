Show Recap: “Star Wars Headlines” – Mar 31, 2022: Obi Wan News

Join Mike C. (Editorial Director for Star Wars content on LaughingPlace.com as well as host of Who's the Bossk pod) and Rebekah (LaughingPlace.com co-founder) as they dive into the Star Wars news making headlines on LaughingPlace.com and take a look at all the new adventures from a Galaxy Far, Far Away!
Ewan McGregor Shares Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Moves Back Two Days but Gets Double Episode Launch
- Obi-Wan Kenobi will now debut May 27th with a two episode launch.
More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022
Inventor of Tusken Raiders’ Sign Language Troy Kotsur Won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars
- Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor for CODA. He had also invented the Tusken Raiders' sign language
Matt Lanter Rushed to the Hospital for Emergency Surgery
- Last week through Instagram fans were alerted that Matt Lanter, voice of Anakin Skywalker in several animated series, suffered a medical scare that resulted in surgery. According to his wife’s updates he is now at home recovering.
Hyperspace Mountain Returning to Disneyland on April 29th for a Limited Time
“Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” Book Will Trace Luke and Lando’s Quest to Find Exegol (6/28)
“Star Wars: The Padawan Cookbook” Releasing August 16th
- Discover recipes for Mudhorn Egg Noodles, Ahsoka’s Jelly Cubes, and Bantha Milk Slushies and more.
Comic Review – T’onga and Losha Take On General Vukorah in “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” (2020) #21
New video shares details on developing the Nerf Fett’s EE-3 Blaster
- Pre Order sales continue for the New Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster.
Lego Skywalker Saga Trailer
Highly anticipated Lego Skywalker Saga game arrives April 5th.
