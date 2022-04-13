Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for April 13th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Celebrate Spring with Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

We’re not even two weeks into April and shopDisney is once again treating guests to one of their most popular offerings: Free Shipping on any size order!

Disney Designer Collection Merida Doll Arrives on shopDisney

Merida is the seventh doll to be featured in the Disney Designer Collection and is designed by Wes Jenkins. Jenkins dedicates the Merida doll to the memory of his grandmother, Martha. Like Merida, she was a redhead who was headstrong, but also compassionate.

Choose a Free Gift When You Spend $100+ on shopDisney

Spring is here and shopDisney is celebrating the new season with a special treat for guests: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more! Now through Thursday (April 14th) Disney fans can bring home a magical gift from the online retailer just for stocking up on their Disney essentials.

WDW 50th, Figment Disney FiGPiN Designs Coming Soon to Disney Parks, shopDisney

More Disney FiGPiN designs have popped up on shopDisney and will make a great addition to your ever growing pin collection. Plus a Steamboat Willie Pin has also made its debut too!

Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day 2022: Style Your Crew with Customizable T-Shirts from shopDisney

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, shopDisney is helping fans prepare for this celebration with a series of new character shirts for adults and kids.

Entertainment Earth

Marvel Legends “Moon Knight” Figures Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Whether you like Marc Spector or Steven —with a “V”— Grant, you’ll love the new Moon Knight action figures from Hasbro. Two fantastic versions have joined the Marvel Legends collection including the Mr. Knight collectible that’s part of the Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure series.

Grow Your Star Wars Collection with Jawa Funko Soda

Anyone who’s watched the Original Trilogy knows that Jawas are treasure hunters and just like us they like to amass an array of parts and pieces whose values are wildly varied. Sure some of it is junk, but all of it is awesome! This Funko Soda is the perfect addition for your collection and features a small yellow eyed creature in its signature robe.

Power Up Your Disney Display with the “Wreck-It Ralph” Funko Soda Figure

He may have started out as the “villain” but we all know that Ralph was just misunderstood and needed to find a more creative outlet for his special skills.Now you can offer him a place amongst your favorite Funkos and everyone will be happy!

Loungefly

Disney Loungefly Sweet Treats Accessories Satisfy Fashion and Foodie Cravings

Cakes, cupcakes, sundaes are that much sweeter when they feature your favorite Disney characters and this assortment of goodies is sure to satisfy your fashion and foodie cravings.

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with Mickey Mouse Cupcake Loungefly Exclusives

What’s better than a Mickey Mouse and cupcakes? Loungefly Mickey Mouse Cupcake accessories! That’s right, the designers of amazing pop culture bags, wallets and Mickey Ear Headbands have drawn inspiration from Disney for some adorable exclusives.

Target

Mattel’s New Line of Star Wars Galactic Pals Plush Debut at Target

If you’ve ever wanted to be the caregiver to a Star Wars creature, Mattel is bringing you one step closer with their new Star Wars Galactic Pals line of plush. Designed for kids (and cosplayers!), these adorable big-eyed characters are themed to a new series of Star Wars shorts and are on sale now.

Coming Soon

Funko and ASPCA Announce Movie Pets Pops With Purpose for Coming Fall 2022

Wag your tails, let out a purr, or simply sigh with content because Funko and ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) are teaming up once again as part of the philanthropic initiative, Pops With Purpose.

Pick of the Day

“This delicious dessert-shaped backpack has Mickey Mouse’s iconic ears as well as the wrapper being reminiscent of his famous outfit. The cherry on top brings it all together. This design is sure to delight any who encounter it!”

Exclusive – Mickey Mouse Sprinkle Cupcake Cosplay Mini Backpack – Loungefly.com

More Merchandise: