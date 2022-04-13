Celebrate Spring with Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Surprise! shopDisney’s is offering another day of Free Shipping this month! Today only, guests can bring home favorite merchandise styles and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.
What’s Happening:
- We’re not even two weeks into April and shopDisney is once again treating guests to one of their most popular offerings: Free Shipping on any size order!
- Today only, guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Whether preparing for your next vacation, shopping for the perfect gift, or just treating yourself to something fun, there’s no shortage of charming accessories on shopDisney that will brighten anyone’s day.
- Below are some of our favorite new finds that are under $75 so you can get the most benefit from the free shipping offer. Happy Shopping!
Plan for sunny weather picnics and outdoor adventures with the cute cooler tote or reversible (!) sling bag celebrating Encanto and Mickey Mouse.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Reversible Sling Bag
Waterproof shoes are a must for the summer weather and these Crocs styles are the sensible way to show off your love of all things Disney.
Minnie Mouse Sandals for Adults by Crocs
EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Clogs for Adults by Crocs
A Walt Disney World classic character, Orange Bird not only stars on Dooney & Bourke bags, but he now has his own Loungefly tote too!
Orange Bird Loungefly Bag – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2022
Show your pet some Disney love this year with a punchy 101 Dalmatians collar that will leave them feeling like an alpha.
Entertain with ease and Disney magic thanks to these home goods. Bring the spirit of World Showcase to your table with the Mexico Coaster Set, or find the fun in everything with cute swizzle sticks starring Stitch!
Mickey Mouse Icon World Showcase Mexico Coaster Set
Don’t forget the entree! Serve up your favorite dishes with this amazing Mickey Mouse paddle that features an image of icon and words “True Original.”
- Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer.
