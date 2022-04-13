“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 12th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 72 – April 12th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Kyle sits in as guest co-host for today’s show where we’ll chat about Mickey Pretzel Spirit Jerseys, a Free Gift with Purchase on shopDisney, upcoming Main Street Electrical Parade Whishables and apparel and the Disney Designer Collection Merida doll. Next we look at the Marvel Legends Moon Knight figures, RockLove’s Scarab Compass necklace and a Venom: Lethal Protector Funko Pop! We’ll wrap things up with a look at some new Star Wars merchandise including the latest Hasbro figures, Star Wars Day 2022 T-Shirts and Galactic Pals Plush.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Salty, Savory, Scrumptious! shopDisney Serves Up Delightful Mickey Pretzel Merchandise

Ooooh! Disney is continuing their celebration of signature snacks with their latest merchandise collection, themed to Mickey Pretzels! After debuting at the Disney Parks this delicious apparel has made its way to shopDisney and will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe.

Choose a Free Gift When You Spend $100+ on shopDisney

Spring is here and shopDisney is celebrating the new season with a special treat for guests: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more! Now through Thursday (April 14th) Disney fans can bring home a magical gift from the online retailer just for stocking up on their Disney essentials.

Main Street Electrical Parade Disney Parks Wishables Coming Soon to shopDisney

A new month means new Disney Parks Wishables and Disney is honoring a longtime favorite with their next release. Expected to arrive in April, the latest series of micro plush will celebrate The Main Street Electrical Parade.

Main Street Electrical Parade Collection Coming Soon to Disneyland, shopDisney

The Disney Parks Blog recently revealed that a Main Street Electrical Parade merchandise collection will be debuting soon at Disneyland Resort and on shopDisney. The collection will feature: T-Shirts, Ear Headbands and more.

Disney Designer Collection Merida Doll Arrives on shopDisney

Merida is the seventh doll to be featured in the Disney Designer Collection and is designed by Wes Jenkins. Jenkins dedicates the Merida doll to the memory of his grandmother, Martha. Like Merida, she was a redhead who was headstrong, but also compassionate.

Marvel Legends “Moon Knight” Figures Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Whether you like Marc Spector or Steven —with a “V”— Grant, you’ll love the new Moon Knight action figures from Hasbro. Two fantastic versions have joined the Marvel Legends collection including the Mr. Knight collectible that’s part of the Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure series.

Marvel x RockLove “Moon Knight” Scarab Compass Pendant

Make room in your jewelry collection for a stunning new Marvel inspired piece by RockLove. The jeweler has just introduced a pendant necklace themed to the fan favorite Disney+ series, Moon Knight.

Funko Commemorates “Venom: Lethal Protector” Comic with New Funko Pop!

Fan favorite anti-hero, Venom, is once again the subject of a Funko Pop! collectible and this time, they’re throwing things back to 1993! Looking just like he did on the cover of Venom: Lethal Protector #1, this Previews exclusive figure captures the essence of the character in a must-have display piece.

Star Wars Day 2022: Style Your Crew with Customizable T-Shirts from shopDisney

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, shopDisney is helping fans prepare for this celebration with a series of new character shirts for adults and kids.

Star Wars Trapper Wolf Helmet, Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Bring a wide variety of Star Wars characters to your home collection with these awesome action figures. Whether you’re a fan of the Dark Side or align yourself with the Rebels, there’s something here to appease both factions.

Mattel’s New Line of Star Wars Galactic Pals Plush Debut at Target

If you’ve ever wanted to be the caregiver to a Star Wars creature, Mattel is bringing you one step closer with their new Star Wars Galactic Pals line of plush. Designed for kids (and cosplayers!), these adorable big-eyed characters are themed to a new series of Star Wars shorts and are on sale now.

Add to Your Shopping List

Moon Knight and Arthur Harrow Funko Pop! Figures

Coinciding with the arrival of the show—and debut of Mr. Knight—Funko has opened pre-orders on two Pop! figures that will make a great addition to any Marvel collection.

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Series 1 Coming to shopDisney April 15th

Join Mickey Mouse as he blasts off to outer space! The Space Mountain Collection showcases Mickey in a stark white suit and a cool purple visor. The matching accessories featured glittery silver accents and shimmery purples to mimic the awesome colors of space. The collection—will debut on April 15th at 7am PT on shopDisney!

Step into Summer with Cute Loungefly Styles on shopDisney

Whether staying local or setting off for adventure, get ready for summer with new Disney Loungefly bags! shopDisney recently added some cute designs celebrating Minnie Mouse, Disneyland and more.

New Balloon Themed Items Released in the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

The latest addition to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection celebrating the Resort’s 50th anniversary has been released, featuring retro balloon designs. We spotted these items this morning at the Magic Kingdom.

Dumbo Dooney & Bourke Collection Arrives on shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke continues to deliver delightful new Disney patterns and their most recent release is themed to Dumbo! The new collection has already debuted at Magic Kingdom, and will be available on shopDisney on April 8th.

Disneyland Paris Reveals More 30th Anniversary Merchandise During Monthly “Pass Annuel Showtime!”

Disneyland Paris’ Pass Annuel Showtime! series continues this month with the third edition where they revealed some lovely collectibles including extra large pins, Pandora charms and more.

LEGO Teases “Muppets” Products Coming Soon

LEGO has tweeted an image of a Kermit the Frog minifigure, signaling that it may soon be time to meet the Muppets…in LEGO form!

Video Game Review: “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga just dropped and Chris says, “it’s my favorite installment yet!” Being the largest Star Wars game and the largest Lego game to date, there is a lot to talk about, so let’s jump in!

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!