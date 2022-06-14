EXCLUSIVE: Characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” to Debut in Season 3 of Disney Junior’s “Ready for Preschool” Musical Short Series Tomorrow

EXCLUSIVE: Season 3 of Disney Junior’s short-form animated series Ready for Preschool will debut tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15th, and you can see one of the shorts early right here! Characters from Disney Junior series get young kids ready for preschool through engaging music-filled shorts. With the arrival of Season 3, streaming on Disney+ and Disney Junior’s YouTube channel in addition to airing during breaks on Disney Junior, kids can expect to learn new lessons from their friends from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

Since its launch in 2019, Disney Junior’s Ready for Preschool has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube. Classic Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, currently starring in Mickey Mouse Funhouse, welcome characters from other Disney Junior shows including Vampirina, The Chicken Squad, Muppet Babies, Mira Royal Detective, Fancy Nancy, T.O.T.S., Doc McStuffins, Puppy Dog Pals, and more!