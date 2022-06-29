Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 6 Round Up – “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 6

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Obi-Wan Wednesdays! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 6

The Obi-Wan Wednesdays journey has been a good one, but now it’s time to say goodbye. Star Wars closes out this campaign with a focus on Obi-Wan and Darth Vader and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Pins

The Sith Lord is on the hunt…to join the perfect pin collection. Devote yourself to the light side with Obi-Wan Kenobi, give in to the darkness with Darth Vader, or find your balance with both!

Star Wars The Black Series

Get ready to make a deal with Teeka, the Jawa who’s known for procuring rare playthings and stealing parts from your own moisture vaporator just to sell them back to you. Pre-orders for the new figures open tomorrow (June 30th).

The Black Series Teeka the Jawa figure by Hasbro

Funko Pop!

The former master and apprentice are ready to duel once again, this time in Pop! form. Add the iconic characters to your collection with this awesome 2-pack.

Toys

The classic game gets a dark twist with a Bop-It! shaped like Darth Vader and featuring the voice of Emperor Palpatine. So spooky!

Darth Vader Bop-It! by Hasbro

PopSockets

Little Leia’s trusty droid will be by your side for your next adventure to help you feel a little less scared.

For more Star Wars inspired shopping StarWars.com reminds fans to check out LEGO.com, HasbroPulse.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com.

How to Shop:

Every Wednesday from now through June 29th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed each Wednesday at 10 am PT / 1 am ET, with select pre-orders starting Thursdays at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

More Obi-Wan Wednesdays:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Obi-Wan Wednesdays Round Up for all of the great merchandise available during this campaign: