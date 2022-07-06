“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 5th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 83 – July 5, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

This week we start with the Lady and the Tramp Dooney & Bourke collection, 2022 Sketchbook Ornaments, a Pluto nuiMO, and nuiMO skating fashions. Next we head to the Disney Wish to check out their themed merchandise and then discuss the upcoming Rapunzel Disney Designer Collection doll. For Marvel we have the Black Panther and Thor: Love and Thunder jewelry from RockLove and Star Wars gives us Obi-Wan Kenobi t-shirt styles for the whole family.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Dooney & Bourke Introduce Fetching "Lady and the Tramp" Collection on shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke is going to the dogs —Lady and the Tramp!— for their newest Disney-inspired collection. A charming series of stylish bags celebrating the beloved Disney animated classic has arrived on shopDisney that will have you wagging your tail with delight.

2022 Disney Sketchbook Ornaments on shopDisney

A few weeks ago Disney kicked off their Halfway to the Holidays celebration and teased some of the new merchandise and exciting seasonal offerings coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland this Christmas. Now, shopDisney is commemorating Christmas in July and their first arrivals include the 2022 Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection.

Pluto Officially Joins the Disney nuiMO Collection!

We’re wagging our tails and barking with excitement because Mickey’s best pal Pluto is finally joining the Disney nuiMOs! The entire Sensational Six gang will be available on shopDisney when the adorable dog makes his U.S. debut on July 5th. We can’t wait to welcome him home!

Kickflip, Ollie or Nosegrind into Summer with Disney nuiMOs Skating Accessories

Even the Disney nuiMOs love summer sports and this year they’re all about the wheels…skateboard wheels that is! The nuiMOs can show off their skills and love for competition as a collection of active styles and skating accessories comes to shopDisney.

Photos: Disney Wish Merchandise Tour

Join us for a photo tour of the brand-new Disney Wish cruise ship’s massive amount of new merchandise. Here we browse the offerings at the ship’s store, Mickey’s Mainsail.

Rapunzel Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney July 12th

Rapunzel is the tenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Tetsunosuke Saiki. For this design, he gave Rapunzel a large fluffy gown that’s reminiscent of springtime and festive garden parties! Her long hair hangs in lovely ringlets and wears a large floral headpiece instead of a crown or tiara—perhaps she’s cheering for Maximus at the Kentucky Derby!

RockLove Jewelry Introduces Beautiful "Black Panther" Legacy Collection

Bring a touch of regality to your jewelry box with the RockLove’s Black Panther Legacy Collection! The seven piece series is beautifully hand crafted and is the perfect way to show your support of the King of Wakanda (and appreciation for their tech).

Power Up Your Jewelry Collection with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir Pendant Necklaces from RockLove

RockLove continues to deliver incredible jewelry inspired by our favorite pop culture shows and movies and this week they’re bringing us the iconic weapons wielded by Thor.

Bring the Galaxy to Your Closet with "Obi-Wan Kenobi" T-Shirts for the Family

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series may have ended, and now the shopping can begin! A collection of themed T-shirts for adults and kids have landed at shopDisney, making it easier than ever for fans to showcase their love of all things Star Wars.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pixar's Sulley and Lotso Join shopDisney's Line of Weighted Plush

You might not be able to get a hug from a Disney character every single day, but thanks to Disney plushes, you can give a hug to your favorite furry pal! shopDisney has just introduced two new weighted plush friends to their lineup of super cute and extremely cuddly character toys.

New "Thor: Love and Thunder" Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald's

Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder will be hitting theaters later this week, but you don’t have to wait to get in on the fun. McDonald’s has Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming film and they’re available now.

Win a "Thor: Love and Thunder" Xbox Series X in New Twitter Sweepstakes

Whosoever holds this Xbox, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor. Not really, but you can win a Thor: Love and Thunder-inspired Xbox Series X in this new sweepstakes.

Marvel Must Haves Week 49 Round Up – "Ms. Marvel" Episode 4

Whether catching up on your favorite show, keeping track of all your thoughts or heading out for a day with friends, you’ll love this Ms. Marvel inspired gear and accessories from Amazon, Zazzle, Hot Topic and Funko.

The House of Givenchy Presents the “101 Dalmatians” Capsule in Collaboration with Disney

For the second chapter in its long-term collaboration with Disney, the House of Givenchy is pleased to unveil a limited-edition capsule collection starring beloved characters from the iconic 1961 animated film Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.

The Simpsons x Herschel Supply Company Collection Celebrates Springfield's First Family

Make room in your home for the residents of Springfield! Herschel has teamed up with Disney and 20th Century Television for an active, on the go collection of accessories themed to The Simpsons.

