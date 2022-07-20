“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up of July 19th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 85 – July 19, 2022

Toot, toot! The Disney Wish Dooney & Bourke collection is here! Plus we take a look at more Haunted Mansion accessories, Coca-Cola x Disneyland Paris apparel, Food & Wine Festival merchandise and spotlight the newest Erin Condren organizational supplies. For Marvel we discuss Funko Pop! additions to the Black Panther Legacy collection as well as the Spider-Man: No Way Home multipack. Finally, Star Wars gives us SDCC exclusives from RSVLTS and Hasbro Boba Fett and Andor figures coming soon.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Toot, Toot! Dooney & Bourke Disney Wish Collection Sails into shopDisney

Now that the Disney Wish is officially here, guests (with or without sea legs) can enjoy shopping an assortment of themed merchandise full of nautical theming and magical Disney touches.

Haunted Mansion Stretching Portraits and The Bride Fashion Bags

You can never have too much of the Haunted Mansion and shopDisney is working to keep your home stocked with playful accessories that pay homage to the attraction. Two stylish bags have descended on the site and will make a great addition to your collection.

Highsnobiety's Coca-Cola x Disneyland Paris Collection Celebrates 30 Years of Magic

Two classic brands and decades of happy memories collide in a new apparel collection from Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris that honors the resort’s 30th anniversary.

Photos: More 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise

We’re only days into the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, but more merchandise continues to be discovered as we make our way around the park and into the gift shops throughout.

Marvel Reveals Black Panther Legacy Collection Funko Pop! Exclusives for Walmart and Target

Fans can commemorate the story of Marvel’s Black Panther with an inspiring assortment of character themed merchandise that’s part of the Legacy Collection. Among the recent additions to the epic line are Funko Pop! exclusives at Walmart and Target.

Marvel Legends "Spider-Man: No Way Home" 3-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro has been to the multiverse and they’ve come back with a Marvel Legends 3-pack of Spider-Man figures inspired by the heroes of Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Boba Fett, Peli Motto and More Featured on RSVLTS x Star Wars SDCC Exclusives

2022 will see the exciting return of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and everyone wants to get in on the fun, even RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! This year the fashion brand is delivering not one but four exclusive styles themed to the Star Wars universe that will debut each day of the convention.

Hasbro Reveals SDCC Exclusive Boba Fett (In Disguise) Figure, Previews Andor and Mandalorian Collectibles Coming Soon

The Star Wars collectible universe is expanding with new figures from Hasbro. The toy maker revealed two action figures that will be on display at San Diego Comic-Com before becoming available for purchase and along with a Boba Fett exclusive that will debut at the event.

Add to Your Shopping List

2022 Disney Sketchbook Ornaments on shopDisney

As Disney prepares for their holiday celebrations, you too can get in on the fun by planning your decorations with new Disney Sketchbook Ornaments. From beloved animated classics to the main Mouse himself, this year’s selection is magical, whimsical, and every style deserves a place in your collection!

shopDisney Dishes Up New Dooney & Bourke 2022 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Collection

It’s not often that we get two new Dooney & Bourke releases on shopDisney on back to back days, but this week is shaping up to be full of surprises! In celebration of the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Dooney & Bourke has designed a new pattern featuring Mickey and Minnie living their best culinary lives.

shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Lineup

Here we go! Mickey is taking off for Neverland and boy does he look spiffy! Dark dreamy blues give off a nighttime vibe while yellow embellishments bring a pop of brightness. Pirate ship icons and clouds add some enchantment and a shining red feather ties everything together.

New Resin Figures Featuring Country Bear Jamboree Characters Appear at Walt Disney World

A new piece of sculptural art is now on sale at Walt Disney World and is sure to be the prized piece of many Disney fans’ collections, especially if they love the classic Frontierland attraction, the Country Bear Jamboree.

VeVe Reveals San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Marvel Digital Collectibles

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is almost here and VeVe has revealed a series of exclusive Marvel digital collectibles for fans to get excited for.

"Summer of Loungefly" Event Coming to Hollywood on August 13th

Taking place in the heart of Hollywood, Loungefly will transform Goya Studios to feature six colorful, over-the-top areas, each representing a different summer collection.

Loungefly Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Items

If you’re a fan of anything in pop culture, it’s likely that Loungefly has designed a bag, wallet or item of clothing inspired by something you love, and if you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, there’s no shortage of amazing selections for you to shop. Here are a few of our favorites!

Blu-Ray Review: "The Bob's Burgers Movie" Goes Above and Beyond with Bonus Features

Alex reviews The Bob’s Burgers Movie home release that he says “offers a lot of fun for viewers, whether you’re a diehard fan of the series or have never seen a single episode. This Blu-Ray presentation goes above and beyond with the supplemental materials, truly giving fans what they want.”

Blu-Ray Review: "The Beatles: Get Back" Comes to Blu-Ray in Collector's Packaging with Enhanced Audio Options

If you really love The Beatles and want to enjoy the informative documentary on Blu-ray, you can. Alex shares his thoughts on the presentation in this format with the true winner being the audio options.

