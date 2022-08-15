Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for August 15th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

New Mickey Ice Cream Bar Collection Unpackaged on shopDisney

It’s been awhile since shopDisney has added a treat-inspired collection to their lineup, and today they’re giving fans what they want with new styles featuring the Mickey Premium Bar! Another tasty assortment is here with four fashionable offerings for fans to enjoy all year long.

Halloween 2022: Dooney & Bourke Tours The Haunted Mansion with Spirited New Collection

“Rap on a table; it’s time to respond. Send us a message from somewhere beyond.” The otherworldly spirits from the Haunted Mansion have answered the call and are directing fans to shopDisney for a brand new Dooney & Bourke Collection inspired by the iconic attraction.

Disney x Stuart Weitzman

Put Your Best Foot Forward with the Disney x Stuart Weitzman Capsule Collection

Disney fashion comes in many styles and from many brands and the latest luxury company to offer their twist on Mickey Mouse is Stuart Weitzman. The high end footwear band celebrates the glamour and essence of Hollywood with a glitzy capsule collection designed to make you a star.

Ground Up

Ground Up Launches Zappos Exclusive Disney Shoe Collection Featuring Mickey Mouse, Princesses and More

Click your heels and jump for joy because Ground Up has just launched a new collection of Disney shoes designed for the whole family to enjoy. Mickey, Princesses, Lightning McQueen and others are part of this playful assortment that’s available exclusively at Zappos.

Scentsy

New "Alice in Wonderland" Scentsy Warmer Released Alongside Return of Fragrance and Cheshire Cat Scentsy Buddy

A very merry unbirthday to you! Scentsy is celebrating with today’s release of a new Alice in Wonderland Scentsy Warmer and the return of the fragrance “We’re All Mad Here.” Also released from the vault for a limited time is the Cheshire Cat Scentsy Buddy, first introduced in 2020.

Loungefly

Live You Best 90s Life with Loungefly Styles Themed to "A Goofy Movie," "Aladdin," and "Hercules"

The Summer of Loungefly is going on now and the company is releasing an incredible assortment of high energy styles themed to 90s Disney fun.

Order Up! Disney Soft Serve Collection Debuts on Loungefly's Stitch Shoppe

Loungefly’s fan-friendly Stitch Shoppe is making things extra sweet this summer with their Soft Serve Collection themed to some favorite Disney treats!

Disney Parks

2023 Walt Disney World 16 Month Calendar Now Available

Is it really that time of the year already? The 2023 Walt Disney World calendar has hit store shelves across the Resort.

Photos: New Halloween Merchandise Materializes at the Magic Kingdom's Emporium

With the kick-off of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Halloween merchandise has hit the store shelves of the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom. Let’s take a look at some of this year’s latest and greatest goodies to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

Entertainment Earth

Disney Themed Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini Speakers Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Is there anything better than listening to your favorite Disney tunes? How about rocking out to those tunes with Disney themed speakers? Entertainment Earth has just introduced a new assortment of bluetooth mini speakers from Bitty Boomers that will put some fun in your study or playtime.

Marvel Must Haves

Marvel Must Haves – "I Am Groot"

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and Marvel is currently focusing on the new shorts series I Am Groot on Disney+.

Coming Soon

shopDisney Teases "Disney's Electrical Light Parade" MagicBand+ Coming August 17th

If you’ve been waiting for the day that shopDisney releases an Electrical Parade themed MagicBand+, it’s literally only hours away! A new design is set to debut on August 17th sporting a fun pattern that’s as magical as the parade itself.

shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Line Up

Get ready to soar with Dumbo in this charming addition to the collection. Dressed in his ringmaster jacket and top hat, Mickey Mouse is here to put on a show! His outfit is made of shiny, red, blue, yellow and golden material and is accented with silver sequins. Finally, a magic feather is included to tie the whole look together.

Pick of the Day

“Don’t be afraid to let these happy haunts take up residence dead center in your itty bittys collection. This plush set of stylized ghosts from The Haunted Mansion includes the well-known trio of hitchhiking ghosts, Professor Phineas Plump, Ezra Beane and Gus. For extra-spooky fun, let them linger in a well-lit room, then turn off the lights to see them glow!”

itty bittys Disney The Haunted Mansion Ghosts Glow-in-the-Dark Plush, Set of 3 – itty bittys – Hallmark

*Use the code LPFAN at checkout for 10% off in stock items and Free Standard Shipping on orders of $39+ at Entertainment Earth!*

More Merchandise: