Toy Fair 2020: Disney Princess, Frozen 2, Mulan, and More by Hasbro

by | Feb 23, 2020 7:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

This year’s visit to Hasbro during Toy Fair was full of big reveals from Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series, but the most magical corner of their showfloor belongs to the royals. I’m talking about the Disney Princesses, where new and exciting levels of play are being developed to keep these classic characters in the hearts and minds of future generations. Here’s a showcase of everything we discovered from classic Disney Princesses to the worlds of Frozen 2 and beyond.

Disney Princess

Disney Style Series

1 of 3

Hasbro graciously allowed us to be the first to share the news about the Disney Style Series last summer, a collectable line where classic Disney Princesses are reimagined in modern fashions. The collection expands this spring with the addition of Rapunzel, Jasmine, and Aurora. Click here for our review of wave 1, including Ariel, Mulan, and Belle. Rapunzel is currently available for pre-order from WalMart.

Disney Princess Comfy Squad

Last year, Hasbro unveiled a line of Disney Princess dolls based on their comfy fashions from Ralph Breaks the Internet (click here for our review). This year, the fun continues with Disney Princess Comfy Squad, a new line of dolls in new fashions coming soon to WalMart. Best of all, they will sell additional outfits separately so you can expand their wardrobe! Pre-orders are now available for Ariel, Belle, Tiana, and Rapunzel.

The Disney Princesses will also enter the world of Sugar Rush with Vanellope, like this Cinderella doll with a cute scooter that she can race in the game. Don’t forget her helmet!

1 of 3

The Sweet Treats Truck allows you to take the comfy Princesses on the road in a sweet little camper. Open it up and the roof transforms into a picnic table made of an ice cream sandwich and chocolate bars!

Disney Princess

Sticking to the core brand of classic characters, kids are still able to get each Princess in her most glittery of dresses as part of the traditional playline.

Ariel and Cinderella are coming in the “Style Surprise” series where kids get to unbox extra surprises within each doll. They’re wearing a cardboard skirt in the package that has to be peeled away in pieces to reveal additional goodies. There are nine surprises in each package.

1 of 2

Cinderella and Belle will each receive playsets this year, like Cinderella’s outdoor tea cart and Belle’s kitchen, which comes with Mrs. Potts and Chip.

Looking for even more magic? Glitter n’ Glow Ariel has a tail full of glitter water. Press the button on her waist to activate a spectacular light show effect.

The Gem Collection continues with wave 4 of mystery figures in gem display cases.

The Royal Clips line also continues this year with a Rainbow Collection of princesses with clip-on removable skirts and two-packs that pair a princess with her prince, perfect for the youngest Disney Princess fans.

Disney Princess Comics

The Disney Princess Comics Minis line expands this year with a new wave of blind bag figures, new themed character sets, and new palaces that includes some less common characters, like Max from The Little Mermaid and Bruno from Cinderella. There’s also a pack featuring the Comfy Squad.

Mulan

1 of 3

Excitement is high for the live-action adaptation of Mulan, coming to theaters March 27th. Hasbro has a Mulan fashion doll called the Two Reflections Set that features her warrior gear and her matchmaker outfit. Kids who want to play with Mulan’s new enemy can get the two-pack which features Mulan in her warrior gear and Xianniang, the witch from the film.

Step into Mulan’s shoes with this role play Warrior Bow from Nerf with eight darts.

If you prefer the animated Mulan, Hasbro also has an action doll called Warrior Moves Doll in turquoise armor inspired by the 1998 version.

Frozen 2

The Frozen 2 fun continues well into 2020 with new toys arriving in advance of the end of year holiday season.

Singing Dolls

1 of 2

Hasbro released singing dolls of Anna and Elsa already, singing “The Next Right Thing” and “Into the Unknown.” The fun expands this year with singing dolls in their queen outfits, with this version of Anna singing “Some Things Never Change” and Elsa singing “Show Yourself.” Another set features singing Queen Iduna, who sings “All is Found,” who comes with young Anna and Elsa.

Discovery Elsa

1 of 2

This magical Elsa doll is in her outfit from when she crossed the Dark Sea with the Nokk. Raise her right arm to activate her icy powers with lights and sounds.

Dress Design Elsa

Kids can add creativity to their Frozen 2 play with this queen Elsa doll in a vinyl dress. It comes with clinging stickers that are easy to remove, plus a marker and stencils. When you want to remove the markings, simply wipe with a wet cloth to start all over again.

Walk & Talk Olaf

1 of 4

Animatronic “The Child” stole Walk & Talk Olaf’s thunder, but this figure is an adorable interactive toy that kids are going to lose their minds over this winter. With over thirty sounds and phrases, Olaf proceeds forward in the direction you point him. But if he bumps into anything, he backs up and turns, just like in the film, before continuing forward in a new direction.

Fire Spirit’s Snowy Snack

Bruny, the adorable salamander, gets a new interactive toy this spring with the Fire Spirit’s Snowy Snack toy. He glows red and makes wild noises when he’s energized. Place one of the included snowflakes in his mouth and he swallows it, calming down and glowing blue before making peaceful sounds. This is another toy that I expect to be a big hit this year.

Pop Adventures

The Pop Adventures line expands this year with a new wave of mystery figures in elemental crystals. Three new playsets will also be added to the line, including Elsa’s Northuldra bedroom with a magical changing crystal closet where kids can press a button to rotate figures inside to make it seem like Elsa’s dress magically changed in a second.

Arendelle Castle Playset

1 of 2

One item that you don’t have to wait for is the Arendelle Castle playset that fits the dolls. It includes a colorful light show effect and a rising balcony.

Disney

Toy Story 25th Anniversary Mr. Potato Head

1 of 3

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story and Hasbro is celebrating with their character Mr. Potato Head, including a line of mini Mr. Potato Heads dressed as your favorite Toy Story characters.

Tiger Retro Handheld Games

1 of 2

Lastly, Hasbro is re-releasing four classic hand-held games from the early 1990’s including one I had as a kid from The Little Mermaid.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this look at everything Hasbro had on display from the worlds of Disney Princess, Frozen 2, and beyond at Toy Fair this year. For more Toy Fair coverage, be sure to visit LaughingPlace.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend