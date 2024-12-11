“Becoming Houdini” — Walt Disney Studios Developing New Film Exploring the Life of Master Illusionist Harry Houdini

The new film will reportedly follow the Hungarian-born performers rise to fame.

A new film titled Becoming Houdini from Walt Disney Studios is in the works and set to highlight the master illusionist Harry Houdidi.

What’s Happening:

Deadline

Becoming Houdini will explore the life of the performer and his meteoric rise to fame. Named Erik Weisz at birth, Houdini has become one of the most recognizable names in pop culture, even nearly 100 years after his death.

will explore the life of the performer and his meteoric rise to fame. Named Erik Weisz at birth, Houdini has become one of the most recognizable names in pop culture, even nearly 100 years after his death. At the pinnacle of his successful career, Houdini passed away suddenly from peritonitis on Halloween 1926. At only 52 years old, his death rocked the entertainment industry.

The Hungarian born performer’s early life has long been cloaked in mystery, with the film set to explore the origins of one of the world’s most iconic stars.

The news source reports that Houdini’s undercover work for Britain and America will be prominently explored in the film.

Scott Sanders and Danny Strong, known for their work on The Color Purple and Dopesick , are set to produce with John Wick Chapter 4 writers Michael Finch and Alex Litvak set to pen the script.

and , are set to produce with writers Michael Finch and Alex Litvak set to pen the script. No casting has been made for the main character as of now.

Mara Jacobs ( In The Heights ) is also set to produce through Sanders’ SGS Pictures.

) is also set to produce through Sanders’ SGS Pictures. Oren Aviv ( National Treasure ) and Mandy Safavi ( Dopesick ) will serve as executive producers.

) and Mandy Safavi ( ) will serve as executive producers. Jessica Virtue will oversee the production for Walt Disney Studios.

Read More Walt Disney Studios: