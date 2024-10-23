“Thor” Star Chris Hemsworth Reportedly In Talks to Become “Prince Charming” for Walt Disney Studios

Just last week, Deadline reported that director Paul King (Wonka) would be helming an upcoming Prince Charming movie for Disney, and now the same film-industry trade publication has revealed that Australian superstar Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Snow White and the Huntsman, Star Trek) is in talks to star in the movie.

What’s happening:

Thor star Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to star in a live-action Prince Charming theatrical movie for Walt Disney Studios. The character first appeared in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ beloved 1950 feature Cinderella .

star Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to star in a live-action theatrical movie for Walt Disney Studios. The character first appeared in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ beloved 1950 feature . The film will be directed by Wonka filmmaker Paul King with a screenplay co-written by Simon Farnaby ( Wonka ) and Jon Croker ( Paddington 2 ).

filmmaker Paul King with a screenplay co-written by Simon Farnaby ( ) and Jon Croker ( ). Hemsworth’s most recent roles have been in Transformers: One, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Extraction II, though he has also popped up to voice Thor in Marvel Studios’ What If…? animated series.

What they’re saying:

Deadline: “Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star as titular character in Disney’s new Prince Charming pic with Paul King on board to direct. Deadline first reported last week that King was developing the pic and can now confirm that Hemsworth is in talks to play the iconic character. Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker are co-writing along with King. The film is in development. Disney had no comment on Hemsworth’s involvement. As for the the film project, insiders do add that the film will not specifically be linked to Cinderella.”

