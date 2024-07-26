“Deadpool & Wolverine” Breaks Thursday Preview Record With $38.5 Million

The official MCU debut of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has scored the highest earning Thursday preview of the year. The film also shattered the record for highest grossing preview of an R-Rated film.

What’s Happening:

Variety Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine shattered Thursday preview records raking in $38.5 million.

shattered Thursday preview records raking in $38.5 million. The film scored the largest preview of the year, nearly tripling Inside Out 2 ’ s $13 million.

s $13 million. The Merc with the Mouth also destroyed the record for highest grossing preview for an R-Rated film, beating the previous Deadpool entry and record holder by almost $20 million.

In International markets, the film has already earned $64.8 million.

Initially, domestic opening weekend estimates for the film were projected to be in the $160-170 million range. However, the unexpectedly high preview gross has raised those estimates to the $190-200 million range.

These numbers would give Deadpool & Wolverine the largest opening weekend of the year. Currently, Inside Out 2 holds that title with $155 million.

the largest opening weekend of the year. Currently, holds that title with $155 million. The film is expected to pull in between $350-390 million world wide this weekend.

The film cost $200 million to produce and $100 million to market. Deadpool & Wolverine is likely to have a hugely successful run.

