Record-Breaking Drone Show And Surprise Screening Of Entire Film Headline “Deadpool & Wolverine” Celebration Of Life At SDCC 2024

Marvel Studios hosted the ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring a record breaking drone show and surprise screening of the film in an exciting Hall H event.

What’s Happening:

Last night, in San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life was full of surprises for fans.

Celebration of Life was full of surprises for fans. First, fans met Kevin Feige, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin with thunderous applause and then were rocked off their feet by a surprise screening of Deadpool & Wolverine in its entirety.

in its entirety. After the film, special guest stars Dafne Keen, Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes walked on stage and were greeted by a roar from the surprised crowd.

The evening ended with Marvel Studios’ 11-minute-long drone show, featuring 2396 drones that formed the image of Deadpool and then Wolverine. With the Wolverine display, the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones was broken. The drone show was accompanied by a specially designed soundtrack showcasing music from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown in theaters nationwide today, July 26.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.