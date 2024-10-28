Disney Night Boosts “Dancing with the Stars” Viewership Up 10% From Previous Week

Tomorrow’s episode of the hit reality dancing competition will bring Halloween Nightmares to life.
Breaking Records with the Stars:
- According to Deadline, Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars pushed the series to become the top entertainment program on October 22 for Adults 18-49.
- This season, DWTS began releasing voter numbers, and Disney Night shattered the record for most votes with 16 million submissions.
- To vote, viewers can submit via text or on dwtsvote.abc.com.
- This week’s episode topped the previous week’s by 10%, pulling in 4.85 million. This saw a 7% boost in viewers in A 18-49 and a 24% jump from last year’s Disney Night.
- Dancing with the Stars is currently the number 1 entertainment program on broadcast in A 18-49.
- You can view all of the amazing Disney-inspired dances from the record breaking TV broadcast here.
- You can stream Dancing with the Stars on Disney+.
