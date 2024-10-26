The show will also welcome Emily Watson, Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher among this week's guests

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 28th-November 1st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st

Monday, October 28 John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler ( The Piano Lesson ) Audra McDonald ( Gypsy ) Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)

Tuesday, October 29 Dr. Sheila Farhang (Skincare tips) Chef Zac Young (Spooky Halloween treat ideas) Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher ( Hadestown )

Wednesday, October 30 Emily Watson ( Dune: Prophecy ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Dr. Elizabeth Comen (Metastatic breast cancer) Yvette Manessis Corporon ( Daughter of Ruins )

Thursday, October 31 Dayna Isom Johnson (Etsy trend expert; Last-minute costume ideas) Performance by Jason Derulo Ananda Lewis (Former MTV VJ; Discusses her Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis)

Friday, November 1 Faith Friday: Raakhee Mirchandani (Children’s book author) Aubrie Therrien (Founder and director of Epic Players) A look at the nonprofit organization GlamourGals Foundation



