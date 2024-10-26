GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 28th-November 1st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st
- Monday, October 28
- John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson)
- Audra McDonald (Gypsy)
- Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
- Tuesday, October 29
- Dr. Sheila Farhang (Skincare tips)
- Chef Zac Young (Spooky Halloween treat ideas)
- Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher (Hadestown)
- Wednesday, October 30
- Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Dr. Elizabeth Comen (Metastatic breast cancer)
- Yvette Manessis Corporon (Daughter of Ruins)
- Thursday, October 31
- Dayna Isom Johnson (Etsy trend expert; Last-minute costume ideas)
- Performance by Jason Derulo
- Ananda Lewis (Former MTV VJ; Discusses her Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis)
- Friday, November 1
- Faith Friday: Raakhee Mirchandani (Children’s book author)
- Aubrie Therrien (Founder and director of Epic Players)
- A look at the nonprofit organization GlamourGals Foundation
