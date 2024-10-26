“GMA3” Guest List: Audra McDonald, Jason Derulo and More to Appear Week of October 28th

The show will also welcome Emily Watson, Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher among this week's guests
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 28th-November 1st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st

  • Monday, October 28
    • John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson)
    • Audra McDonald (Gypsy)
    • Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
  • Tuesday, October 29
    • Dr. Sheila Farhang (Skincare tips)
    • Chef Zac Young (Spooky Halloween treat ideas)
    • Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher (Hadestown)
  • Wednesday, October 30
    • Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Dr. Elizabeth Comen (Metastatic breast cancer)
    • Yvette Manessis Corporon (Daughter of Ruins)
  • Thursday, October 31
    • Dayna Isom Johnson (Etsy trend expert; Last-minute costume ideas)
    • Performance by Jason Derulo
    • Ananda Lewis (Former MTV VJ; Discusses her Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis)
  • Friday, November 1
    • Faith Friday: Raakhee Mirchandani (Children’s book author)
    • Aubrie Therrien (Founder and director of Epic Players)
    • A look at the nonprofit organization GlamourGals Foundation

