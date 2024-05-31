The Grammy Museum To Hold An Evening With Disney’s TV Composers

The Grammy Museum is holding a presentation highlighting the composers of Disney’s television offerings.

What’s Happening:

  • “Celebrating TV Music with Composers of FX, Disney+, Hulu, and NatGeo” is a new event happening at the Grammy Museum next month.
  • The composers of Shōgun, X-Men ’97, Only Murders in the Building, What If?, Queens, and Jim Henson: Idea Man will all be on hand to discuss their respective works and the way they craft scores for television.
  • The panel will be moderated by Heather Guibert, Vice President for the Guild of Music Supervisors.
  • Tickets are now available for the presentation, taking place on June 13th at 7:30pm.

