The Grammy Museum To Hold An Evening With Disney’s TV Composers

The Grammy Museum is holding a presentation highlighting the composers of Disney’s television offerings.
What’s Happening:
- “Celebrating TV Music with Composers of FX, Disney+, Hulu, and NatGeo” is a new event happening at the Grammy Museum next month.
- The composers of Shōgun, X-Men ’97, Only Murders in the Building, What If?, Queens, and Jim Henson: Idea Man will all be on hand to discuss their respective works and the way they craft scores for television.
- The panel will be moderated by Heather Guibert, Vice President for the Guild of Music Supervisors.
- Tickets are now available for the presentation, taking place on June 13th at 7:30pm.
