“Inside Out 2” Becomes 15th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time with only $11 Million Away From Becoming Highest Grossing Animated Film Ever

The Disney/Pixar smash hit is standing on the heels of Anna as Elsa as it continues to do numbers at the box office.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Inside Out 2 earned $34.2 million in its 6th weekend at the global box office.

earned $34.2 million in its 6th weekend at the global box office. This brings the emotionally charged feature film to a worldwide gross of $1,443.3 million ($846.9M international, $596.4M domestic).

This weekend saw the movie become the 15th highest grossing movie of all time, beating Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,405M). It is expected to claim the number 14 spot from Barbie ($1,446M) by tomorrow.

($1,405M). It is expected to claim the number 14 spot from ($1,446M) by tomorrow. Frozen II, which currently holds the record for highest grossing animated film, finished its box office run with only $11 million more than Inside Out 2’ s current total.

which currently holds the record for highest grossing animated film, finished its box office run with only $11 million more than s current total. With Japan’s upcoming August 1st release of the film, it is nearly guaranteed that Inside Out 2 will claim that honor.

will claim that honor. Current top 5 international markets for the film are: Mexico ($98M), Brazil ($72.8M), UK ($60M), Korea ($56.1M), and France ($50.6M).

