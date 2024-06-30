The Voice of Riley from “Inside Out 2” Visits Cast Members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Kensington Tallman, the voice of Riley in Inside Out 2, recently visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios where she posed with some Walt Disney World cast members.

What’s Happening:

There, she posed in front of the new Inside Out 2 photo-op in Pixar Plaza with two cast members and Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad.

While at Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests can get a preview of the new film Walt Disney Presents

Back in Pixar Plaza, you can find Joy ready and excited to meet and greet with guests.

