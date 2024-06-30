The Voice of Riley from “Inside Out 2” Visits Cast Members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Kensington Tallman, the voice of Riley in Inside Out 2, recently visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios where she posed with some Walt Disney World cast members.
What’s Happening:
- As shared by the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page, Kensington Tallman –who has taken over the role of teenage Riley in the new Pixar film – recently paid a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- There, she posed in front of the new Inside Out 2 photo-op in Pixar Plaza with two cast members and Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad.
- While at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can get a preview of the new film inside Walt Disney Presents, which also features a display of artwork and maquettes.
- Back in Pixar Plaza, you can find Joy ready and excited to meet and greet with guests.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue with a fantastic new collection of merchandise.
- The Inside Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit at EPCOT’s China pavilion has been updated to include a display on the new Zootopia land that recently opened at Shanghai Disneyland.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is set to reopen almost a month early from its lengthy refurbishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com