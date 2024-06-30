Mark the 50th Anniversary of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue with New Merchandise at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue with a fantastic new collection of merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Today, June 30th marks the 50th anniversary of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – having first debuted on June 30th, 1974.

Disney is celebrating the occasion with a new collection of merchandise which includes some multiple shirts, a magnet, tumbler, and more.

These items can be found at the two Fort Wilderness stores – Settlement Trading Post and Meadow Trading Post.

The Fort Wilderness exclusive merchandise continues with some delightful resort merchandise that Chip & Dale fans are sure to love.

Items available include a Fort Wilderness logo raglan tee, a tote bag featuring many of the locations within the resort, a variety of ornaments, and more.

