Pixar Styles from Cakeworthy Inspired by “Inside Out” and “Cars” Arrive at Disney Store

Pixar fans can delight in some new arrivals on Disney Store from Cakeworthy, allowing you to rock some styles themed to Cars and Inside Out.

What’s Happening:

  • After bringing some Disney Channel, Star Wars and Marvel-inspired items to Disney Store earlier this year, Cakeworthy is back with some new Pixar items.
  • With the recent release of Inside Out 2, fans can show off their anxious side with some items inspired by the sequel film – including a flannel shirt, sweatshirt, T-Shirt and semi-cropped polo shirt.

Bing Bong Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – Inside Out (Scented)

Anxiety Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – Inside Out 2

Anxiety Semi-Cropped T-Shirt for Women by Cakeworthy – Inside Out 2

Anxiety Semi-Cropped Polo Shirt for Women by Cakeworthy – Inside Out 2
  • The Cars-themed items keep the flannel look going with both a Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater flannel shirt.

Lightning McQueen Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – Cars

Tow Mater Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – Cars
  • You can really feel like you’re staying at the Cozy Cone Motel with this fabulous dressing gown.

Cozy Cone Motel Robe for Adults by Cakeworthy – Cars
  • Show your support for Lightning McQueen with this T-Shirt dress.

Cars T-Shirt Dress for Adults by Cakeworthy
  • Lastly, these Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater crossbody bags are available to pre-order.

Lightning McQueen Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy – Cars

Mater Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy – Cars

