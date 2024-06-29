Pixar Styles from Cakeworthy Inspired by “Inside Out” and “Cars” Arrive at Disney Store

Pixar fans can delight in some new arrivals on Disney Store from Cakeworthy, allowing you to rock some styles themed to Cars and Inside Out.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Cars-themed items keep the flannel look going with both a Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater flannel shirt.

You can really feel like you’re staying at the Cozy Cone Motel with this fabulous dressing gown.

Show your support for Lightning McQueen with this T-Shirt dress.

Lastly, these Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater crossbody bags are available to pre-order.

More Disney Merchandise:

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through June 30th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.