Kick off the weekend early and treat yourself to a Disney Store shopping trip! It’s time for another Tiered Savings event and guests can enjoy discounts Up to 30% Off Disney’s awesome merchandise. Now through Sunday, June 30th, Disney is offering great savings on a wide variety of new arrivals, Stitch faves, home essentials and so much more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy Summer Disney fans! Vacation mode has been activated and Disney Store is pulling out all the stops with an exciting savings event that you won’t want to miss.

Gear up for your next trip to the Parks, update your wardrobe, shop thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or pick up that must-have item you’ve been eyeing.

Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event 25% on orders of $125 or more 30% on orders of $175 or more



Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.

Whether you’re browsing new styles, growing your Disney Eats collection or even getting ready for to throw a Disney party this fan favorite sale has something for everyone.

To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.

at checkout. Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

New, New, New

Vacation Mode

STITCH!

Clothing

Barely Necessities Picks

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through June 30th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.