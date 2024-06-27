Save Up to 30% Sitewide During Disney Store’s Summer Tiered Savings Event

Kick off the weekend early and treat yourself to a Disney Store shopping trip! It’s time for another Tiered Savings event and guests can enjoy discounts Up to 30% Off Disney’s awesome merchandise. Now through Sunday, June 30th, Disney is offering great savings on a wide variety of new arrivals, Stitch faves, home essentials and so much more.

What’s Happening: 

  • Happy Summer Disney fans! Vacation mode has been activated and Disney Store is pulling out all the stops with an exciting savings event that you won’t want to miss.
  • Gear up for your next trip to the Parks, update your wardrobe, shop thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or pick up that must-have item you’ve been eyeing.
  • Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event that runs through Sunday, June 30th. Disney Store is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off:
    • 25% on orders of $125 or more
    • 30% on orders of $175 or more

  • Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.
  • Whether you’re browsing new styles, growing your Disney Eats collection or even getting ready for to throw a Disney party this fan favorite sale has something for everyone.
  • To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
  • Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

New, New, New

Winnie the Pooh Cookie Jar

The Little Mermaid Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw by Corkcicle

Sepia Donald Duck Funko Pop! Vinyl – Donald Duck 90th Anniversary

Groot Token Toss Game – Guardians of the Galaxy

Spider-Man Ultimate Web Blaster

Vacation Mode

LIGHTSABER Light-Up and Sound Water Bottle – Star Wars

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Inflatable Splash Pad

Adults&#39; Walt Disney World Standing Mickey Mouse T-Shirt – Customized

Mickey Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Denim Shirt for Adults

STITCH!

Stitch and Friends Pin Trading Starter Set – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Animation Sketch Mug – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Roll-Top Soft Cooler Backpack – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Backpack – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch and Scrump 626 Day 2024 Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 12 1/4"

Clothing

Mickey Mouse Peace Sign Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Summer Bodysuit for Baby

Mickey Mouse Dress for Women – Steamboat Willie

Winnie the Pooh Pajamas for Women

Tigger T-Shirt for Kids – Winnie the Pooh

Barely Necessities Picks

Wish Disney Doorables Collection Peek Figure Set

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cleaning Cloths Set

Mickey Mouse – Jungle Cruise Figure by Jim Shore

Marvel Hero Relic: Captain Carter Shield – Limited Release

Mae T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Acolyte

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through June 30th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.

