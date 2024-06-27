Kick off the weekend early and treat yourself to a Disney Store shopping trip! It’s time for another Tiered Savings event and guests can enjoy discounts Up to 30% Off Disney’s awesome merchandise. Now through Sunday, June 30th, Disney is offering great savings on a wide variety of new arrivals, Stitch faves, home essentials and so much more.
What’s Happening:
- Happy Summer Disney fans! Vacation mode has been activated and Disney Store is pulling out all the stops with an exciting savings event that you won’t want to miss.
- Gear up for your next trip to the Parks, update your wardrobe, shop thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or pick up that must-have item you’ve been eyeing.
- Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event that runs through Sunday, June 30th. Disney Store is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off:
- 25% on orders of $125 or more
- 30% on orders of $175 or more
- Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.
- Whether you’re browsing new styles, growing your Disney Eats collection or even getting ready for to throw a Disney party this fan favorite sale has something for everyone.
- To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
- Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!
New, New, NewWinnie the Pooh Cookie Jar The Little Mermaid Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw by Corkcicle Sepia Donald Duck Funko Pop! Vinyl – Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Groot Token Toss Game – Guardians of the Galaxy Spider-Man Ultimate Web Blaster
Vacation ModeLIGHTSABER Light-Up and Sound Water Bottle – Star Wars Mickey and Minnie Mouse Inflatable Splash Pad Adults' Walt Disney World Standing Mickey Mouse T-Shirt – Customized Mickey Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Kids Mickey Mouse and Friends Denim Shirt for Adults
STITCH!Stitch and Friends Pin Trading Starter Set – Lilo & Stitch Stitch Animation Sketch Mug – Lilo & Stitch Stitch Roll-Top Soft Cooler Backpack – Lilo & Stitch Stitch Backpack – Lilo & Stitch Stitch and Scrump 626 Day 2024 Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 12 1/4"
ClothingMickey Mouse Peace Sign Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults Mickey Mouse Summer Bodysuit for Baby Mickey Mouse Dress for Women – Steamboat Willie Winnie the Pooh Pajamas for Women Tigger T-Shirt for Kids – Winnie the Pooh
Barely Necessities PicksWish Disney Doorables Collection Peek Figure Set Mickey Mouse and Friends Cleaning Cloths Set Mickey Mouse – Jungle Cruise Figure by Jim Shore Marvel Hero Relic: Captain Carter Shield – Limited Release Mae T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Acolyte
Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through June 30th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.
