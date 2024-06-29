It’s Inevitable You’ll Want This New Infinity Gauntlet Corkcicle Canteen Available at Disney Springs

I am inevitable. Also inevitable? Your desire to purchase this new Infinity Gauntlet Corkcicle – now available at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel fans will want to get their hands on this latest Corkcicle item, depicting the iconic Infinity Gauntlet wielded by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
  • We spotted this item for sale at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs, retailing for $49.99.
  • It’s possible that the canteen will also be available online at Disney Store at some point, but it is not currently.

