Calm Your Emotions with Cuddly and Collectible “Inside Out 2” Products from Just Play

Riley’s emotions are conquering the world in Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which has already become the highest-grossing film of the year after just two weeks of release. With audiences going back again and again, there’s a lot of demand to bring these new emotions home, and Just Play offers a variety of fun ways to interact with Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui, in addition to the core emotions from the first film. Check them out!

This 13-inch animated Anxiety plush comes to life when you twist her hair, causing her arms to shake, eyes to quiver, and triggering her to say phrases from the film. Twist her hair longer for lengthier responses. Inspired by the film, this plush doll includes fun details like Anxiety’s corduroy pants, striped sweater, and embroidered facial features. Just like the character in the film, this toy can help kids learn to talk about complicated emotions. Ages 3 and up, $24.99.

Weighted comfort plush are all the rage these days, and you don’t need to feel embarrassed about wanting one. Just Play’s It’s Okay to Feel… Embarrassment Comfort Plush contains two-pounds of weighted pellets in its 11-inch body. Made of soft fabric, he’s extra cuddly in his purple hoodie from the film. Designed to comfort Inside Out 2 fans, this adorable cuddle buddy provides lots of comfort for embarrassing days, worried nights, and every emotional moment in between. Ages 3 and up, $19.99.

Joy, Sadness, and Anxiety are ready to discuss core memories through these small (7.5-9.5 inches) plush toys from Just Play. Each sold separately, a button in each doll’s chest activates memorable phrases from Inside Out 2. Each plush is styled after their on-screen looks, with Joy in her shiny yellow dress, Sadness in her textured sweater, and Anxiety in her corduroy pants and fluffy hair. Ages 3 and up, $9.99 each.

These Amazon-exclusive flippable plushes take the phrase “Inside Out” literally. Joy becomes Sadness, and Fear becomes Anxiety with these reversible plush heads. Parents and kids can use them to help express their emotions, and the pillow-like quality of both plush also make for fun bedroom and dorm decor. The Joy/Sadness combo measures 8-inches tall, while the Fear/Anxiety combo can become 13-inches tall. Ages 3 and up, $12.99 each.

Wear your emotions on your sleeve (or bag) with these Inside Out 2 bag clips, another Amazon exclusive. Available in Joy, Sadness, and Anxiety, each clip comes with a memory orb that contains two more emotions, meaning that collecting all three also represents Riley’s nine emotions from the film (Nostalgia not included). Fidgeting with the Joy and Sadness figures activates spinning faces that change their expressions (three expressions for each figure). Anxiety’s googly eyes jiggle so she’s constantly checking out her surroundings. Sadness’ body is made of squishy slow foam, Joy’s legs dangle freely, and Anxiety’s bendy body is poseable. Ages 3 and up, $7.99 each.

Collectible Mini Figures

Bring all the emotions together with Just Play’s line of Inside Out 2 Collectible Mini Figures. The original five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust) can be acquired through the Amazon-exclusive All the Feels Figure Set for $14.99, while all nine (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust, Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment) are included in the Amazon-exclusive Collectible Figure Set for $19.99. But if you want to expand Riley’s mind further, all of these figures are available as blind box releases, which also add Bloofy, Lance, and a rare glow-in-the-dark Deep Dark Secret figure to the line. Individual bling boxes are available for $4.99 each at Target and Walmart.

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.