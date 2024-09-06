“Iron Man #1” Announced As New Era For Tony Stark By Marvel Comics

Iron Man is set for a brand new era this October.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has released details about the all new run of Iron Man hitting stands next month.
- Written by Spencer Ackerman (winner of the Pulitzer Prize) and drawn by Julius Ohta, the story will follow Tony Stark climbing up from rock bottom.
- As Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark, they are surprised to find a man angry and ready for war.
- Iron Man is ready to fight back, take names, and play dirty. His enemies don’t know what’s coming.
- Iron Man #1 hits stands on October 23rd.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Spencer Ackerman: “Down to the armor Iron Man is wearing, Tony is in pure survival mode from jump. The stakes start out very high and escalate from there. A big theme of this run is going to be scale — the pursuit of it, the maintenance of it, the cost of it. We've seen Tony cross some very serious moral lines in the past. Now we're going to scale them up.”
