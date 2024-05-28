Magik and Psylocke Feature in Variant Covers for Marvel Comics’ “X-Men #1”

The X-Men’s new “From the Ashes” era arrives on July 10th with the debut of Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-Men #1. Fans can prepare for the hotly anticipated issue with two variant covers by acclaimed cover artists John Tyler Christopher and Peach Momoko.

What’s Happening:

In the wake of Krakoa’s fall, Cyclops leads a new team of X-Men in Alaska. Mutant business is their business as they battle on the frontlines for the destiny and philosophy of the species.

Joining Scott Summers are two of his most loyal allies and fellow former Krakoan War Captains—Magik and Psylocke! Both warriors will have plenty of opportunity to unleash their blades and explosive powers as the team’s first mission is to destroy whatever remains of the anti-mutant supervillain group Orchis.

See them both now on the new variant covers and preorder X-Men #1 at your local comic shop today.

at your local comic shop today. Stay tuned later this week for the premiere of the X-Men #1 trailer.

More Marvel Comics News: