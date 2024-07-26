“Marvel Superheores: What The—?!” Set To Return

by |
Tags: , ,

A Marvel web series is set to make a wild return.

What’s Happening:

  • In 2009, Marvel produced a web series, itself a riff on Robot Chicken.
  • The comedy series used action figures through stop motion animation to throw a healthy dose of frivolity into the Marvel universe.

  • Marvel Super Heroes: What The–?!, long dormant, is now being teased as returning soon.

  • The announcement was made as all eyes are on Marvel as a part of San Diego Comic Con.

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight