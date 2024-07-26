“Marvel Superheores: What The—?!” Set To Return

A Marvel web series is set to make a wild return.
What’s Happening:
- In 2009, Marvel produced a web series, itself a riff on Robot Chicken.
- The comedy series used action figures through stop motion animation to throw a healthy dose of frivolity into the Marvel universe.
- Marvel Super Heroes: What The–?!, long dormant, is now being teased as returning soon.
- The announcement was made as all eyes are on Marvel as a part of San Diego Comic Con.
