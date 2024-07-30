Petpool Takeover on Marvel Unlimited — New Dogpool, Catpool, and Mousepool Titles Releasing Daily This Week

Starting now through August 2nd, Marvel Unlimited will release new one-shot comics celebrating Marvel's adorable new Deadpool variants.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Unlimited has announced a weeklong celebration of Petpool with 5 all-new Infinity Comic one-shots featuring Dogpool, Catpool, and Mousepool.

Marvel Unlimited is a subscription based online library of Marvel Comics. The service costs $9.99 a month and unlocks over 30,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe.

Infinity Comics are specifically designed to be read on phones and tablets, making enjoying comics on the go a much better experience.

Announced during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the DOGPOOL series launched last week as Marvel’s newest Friday Funnies series exclusively on Marvel Unlimited.

series launched last week as Marvel’s newest Friday Funnies series exclusively on The Petpool Marvel Unlimited takeover will give readers a closer look at the furry Deadpool Variants.

“Catpool and Mousepool are instant classics! They’re truly twisted creations,” shared Editor Mark Paniccia. “It’s like MacKenzie and Enid went into Deadpool’s head and came back channeling Wade Wilson’s deranged humor. These characters will have you grinning from cheek to cheek.”

Let’s check out the new one-shot comics:

DOGPOOL #1

Written by Mackenzie Cadenhead

Art by Enid Balám

Available Now

Old MacDeadpool had a farm, e i e i ouch! Come get to know Deadpool's favorite furry friends. Be careful, their bites are worse than their barks.

CATPOOL #1

Written by Mackenzie Cadenhead

Art by Enid Balám

Available Now

A game of cat and mouse? Catpool will do everything they can to get a tuna fish sandwich, but Mousepool and Blackbolt with a cold have other plans.

MOUSEPOOL #1

Written by Mackenzie Cadenhead

Art by Enid Balám

Available 7/31

Mousepool will have a fun day at the carnival until Catpool tries to burst their balloon. The Balloon Master is not amused.

DOGPOOL TEAM-UP #1

Written by Mackenzie Cadenhead

Art by Enid Balám

Available 8/1

The Petpools will teach Marvel Editorial what ““f*&k around and find out” really means.

DOGPOOL #2

Written by Mackenzie Cadenhead

Art by Enid Balám

Available 8/2

Dogpool has found the perfect bone. Too bad it already belongs to someone else.

Those interested in reading any of these Week of Petpool comics will need to subscribe to Marvel Unlimited. You can do that here

