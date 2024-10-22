Randy Newman Sells His Music Catalog, Including Disney Songs and Scores, to Litmus Music

Prolific singer-songwriter Randy Newman has sold his catalog of works, including his Disney songs and scores, to Litmus Music.
What’s Happening:
- Billboard reports that the legendary Newman has sold his share of his recorded music and publishing rights to Litmus Music, a catalog-acquiring firm backed by private-equity giant Carlyle Group.
- The deal includes Newman’s numerous film scores, which include a number of Disney and Pixar films, such as the Toy Story franchise, Monsters Inc. and The Princess and the Frog.
- A number of live-action movies he has worked on are included, such as The Natural, Three Amigos, Meet the Parents, and Ragtime.
- Prior to his career in film, Newman also churned out a string of critically acclaimed albums, such as 1972’s Sail Away, 1974’s Good Old Boys and 1977’s Little Criminals.
- Newman’s work over the years has earned him seven Grammys, three Emmys, two Oscars, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and inductions into the Songwriters and Rock & Roll Halls of Fame.
- Litmus did not disclose financial terms of the acquisition.
More Disney Movie News:
