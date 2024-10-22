Randy Newman Sells His Music Catalog, Including Disney Songs and Scores, to Litmus Music

The deal includes music from hit Disney films such as “Toy Story,” “Cars” and “The Princess and the Frog.”
Prolific singer-songwriter Randy Newman has sold his catalog of works, including his Disney songs and scores, to Litmus Music.

  • Billboard reports that the legendary Newman has sold his share of his recorded music and publishing rights to Litmus Music, a catalog-acquiring firm backed by private-equity giant Carlyle Group.
  • The deal includes Newman’s numerous film scores, which include a number of Disney and Pixar films, such as the Toy Story franchise, Monsters Inc. and The Princess and the Frog.
  • A number of live-action movies he has worked on are included, such as The Natural, Three Amigos, Meet the Parents, and Ragtime.
  • Prior to his career in film, Newman also churned out a string of critically acclaimed albums, such as 1972’s Sail Away, 1974’s Good Old Boys and 1977’s Little Criminals.
  • Newman’s work over the years has earned him seven Grammys, three Emmys, two Oscars, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and inductions into the Songwriters and Rock & Roll Halls of Fame.
  • Litmus did not disclose financial terms of the acquisition.

