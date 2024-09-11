“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” — Lucasfilm Has Been Sued For Use of Peter Cushing’s Likeness

Twenty-two years after the actor's death, his image was digitally recreated for the 2016 film.

Suing Star Wars:

The Times report that Disney is being sued for the use of Peter Cushing’s likeness in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Cushing, who played Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars: A New Hope, is claimed to have given the rights to his likeness to film producer Kevin Francis.

Francis has claimed that the actor had given him authority over the recreation of his appearance through special effects. Francis and Cushing were close friends prior to the actor's death.

On Monday, Disney was unsuccessful at dismissing Francis’ claim at the High Court of London.

Rogue One is a prequel to the 1977 blockbuster. The prequel grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Cushing passed away in 1994 of cancer, requiring the film studio to digitally recreate the character. Guy Henry performed as his body double.

Tyburn Film Productions, Francis’ company, is suing Lucasfilm and Lunak Heavy Industries. His claims also extend to the deceased executors of Cushing’s estate and Associated International Management, Cushing’s talent agency.

Disney claims that the actor’s original contract and the advancements of special effects did not require them to ask for permission.

Francis is suing for less than £500,000 or approximately $650,000. He also claims Cushing signed the rights to his appearance in 1993 while working on an unreleased film titled A Heritage of Horror.

While Judge Tom Mitcheson did not dismiss the case, he also stated that Francis’ case isn’t “unarguable to the standard required to give summary judgment or to strike it out.”

Last month, California passed a law requiring consent to use the likeness of dead performers.

