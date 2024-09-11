“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” — Lucasfilm Has Been Sued For Use of Peter Cushing’s Likeness

Twenty-two years after the actor's death, his image was digitally recreated for the 2016 film.
Suing Star Wars:
- The Times report that Disney is being sued for the use of Peter Cushing’s likeness in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
- Cushing, who played Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars: A New Hope, is claimed to have given the rights to his likeness to film producer Kevin Francis.
- Francis has claimed that the actor had given him authority over the recreation of his appearance through special effects. Francis and Cushing were close friends prior to the actor's death.
- On Monday, Disney was unsuccessful at dismissing Francis’ claim at the High Court of London.
- Rogue One is a prequel to the 1977 blockbuster. The prequel grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.
- Cushing passed away in 1994 of cancer, requiring the film studio to digitally recreate the character. Guy Henry performed as his body double.
- Tyburn Film Productions, Francis’ company, is suing Lucasfilm and Lunak Heavy Industries. His claims also extend to the deceased executors of Cushing’s estate and Associated International Management, Cushing’s talent agency.
- Disney claims that the actor’s original contract and the advancements of special effects did not require them to ask for permission.
- Francis is suing for less than £500,000 or approximately $650,000. He also claims Cushing signed the rights to his appearance in 1993 while working on an unreleased film titled A Heritage of Horror.
- While Judge Tom Mitcheson did not dismiss the case, he also stated that Francis’ case isn’t “unarguable to the standard required to give summary judgment or to strike it out.”
- Last month, California passed a law requiring consent to use the likeness of dead performers.
