Santa Monica Playhouse to Present “Ink & Paint: A New Musical” This 4th of July Weekend

Disney Animation and musical fans have a lot to celebrate this 4th of July weekend as Santa Monica Playhouse presents Ink & Paint.

What’s Happening:

This 4th of July weekend, Santa Monica Playhouse will present Ink & Paint: A New Musical.

The musical, inspired by real events, follows five women who are artists at Walt Disney Studios in the 1930s and beyond. Including first and second generation immigrants, a single mother and architect, a record-breaking pilot, a concept artist, and the first woman credited as a Disney animator, the stage production showcases the company’s first all-women story unit.

In an exploration of mid-century American history and the golden age of hand-drawn animation, the story highlights the powerful women who painted their place in the industry and history.

premiered Off-Broadway in the Emerging Artist Theatre’s 2023 New Work Series, which was selected as a Time Out New York Critics’ Pick. The full-length show was a 2023 Live & In Color Musical Incubator and Wild Imaginings’ 2024 Epiphanies Festival semi-finalist. The piece will also be featured in the 2024 SheLA Festival.

Showing on July 5th and 6th at 7:30PM, attendees will enjoy this important piece of theatre and post-show reception, featuring wine and snacks with the cast.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here

