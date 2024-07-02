New Weapon X Wolverine Skin Claws its Way into Fortnite

After a Marvel inspired update to the game earlier today, Fortnite has announced even more super content has arrived in game.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite’s X account

The adamantium-bonded Wolverine skin showcases the X-Men character hooked up to his high-tech equipment. With a new Weapon X Claws pickaxe, Experiment X Gear back bling and a matching X-Tracker weapon skin, fans of the Marvel character can drop from the battle bus in style.

The new pack, which was released hours after the X-Men bunker appeared on the map, costs 2,000 V-Bucks ($17.98).

The skin has two cosmetic options, which allows players to choose if Logan wears a helmet.

Rumors are swirling that next season of the Epic Games online battle royale game will be themed to Marvel. We will have to wait to see if that is true, but, for now, players can show off their victory crowns with the new Weapon X and newly unlockable Magneto

Fortnite is a free to play, online multiplayer game. Ratings vary by gamemode. It is available on all current gaming systems and PC through the Epic Games store.

