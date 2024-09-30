Disney Store Unveils New Star Wars C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica

Coming soon to Disney Store, fans will have a brand new and exclusive collectible to add to their Star Wars collections.

Human Cyborg Relations:

Disney Store has unveiled their upcoming C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica.

Arriving next month as a part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, the incredibly detailed bust features gold glowing eyes, a shimmering metallic finish, and a collection of 20 of the iconic droid's most memorable quotes. Additionally, fans can move a wire-like switch to unlock forbidden Sith secrets.

The replica also features removable casing which showcases the character's less-sparkly appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Releasing on October 16th, fans wanting to pick up the C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica on the Disney Store’s Star Wars page here

