Disney Store Unveils New Star Wars C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica

Coming soon to Disney Store, fans will have a brand new and exclusive collectible to add to their Star Wars collections.

Human Cyborg Relations:

  • Disney Store has unveiled their upcoming C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica.
  • Arriving next month as a part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, the incredibly detailed bust features gold glowing eyes, a shimmering metallic finish, and a collection of 20 of the iconic droid's most memorable quotes. Additionally, fans can move a wire-like switch to unlock forbidden Sith secrets.

  • The replica also features removable casing which showcases the character's less-sparkly appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

  • Releasing on October 16th, fans wanting to pick up the C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica on the Disney Store’s Star Wars page here.

