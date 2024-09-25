Toy Review – The Dark Falcon with Minifigures (Including Darth Jar Jar) from “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy”

Last week Laughing Place was provided with sample copies of the three LEGO building sets tied into Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Below is my third and final review of these three, for the set called The Dark Falcon.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, build (in fast-motion), and review The Dark Falcon set, in addition to taking a close look at the six minifigure characters included in the set: Dev Greebling (AKA Darth Dev), Jedi Vader, Darth Jar Jar, Beach Luke, Darth Rey, and Bounty Hunter C-3PO.

Watch The Dark Falcon – "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" building set unboxing / build / review:

Let’s face it: even though it’s the largest (and priciest) of the three sets associated with the miniseries, the Dark Falcon is going to be at the top of the wish lists of every kid who has seen and enjoyed LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, and as much as I like the other two sets, to me this is the ultimate physical expression of what the story’s themes are all about. It takes a beloved, iconic “good guy” Star Wars ship and twists it to the dark side of the Force, changing the Falcon’s instantly recognizable Rectenna into a miniature version of the Death Star’s deadly laser beam emitter. The aft engine lights are now an evil-looking red instead of benign blue, and the familiar light-gray-scale coloring across the entire vessel has now been transformed into a foreboding and ominous black.

The minifigures included are great, of course, and I can’t imagine anyone not wanting to get their hands on most of these– the all-white Darth Vader is straight out of the Star Wars Tales comic book, Darth Rey looks an awful lot like Rey’s dark-side vision of herself from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Beach Luke and Darth Jar Jar and both delightfully twisted takes on two long-running, cherished characters. What’s almost more fun is what these minifigures can do within the Falcon itself. Two characters can fit inside the cockpit, as usual, plus there are two cots for sleeping, and a recreation area where two minifigures can play a video-game version of holochess, AKA Dejarik. And I would be remiss if I did not mention the coaxium containers, the holding cell with red force-field walls, and Darth Jar Jar’s removable throne.

But the coolest thing about all of these LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy building sets is undeniably the opportunity it offers Star Wars fans to play fast and loose with the rules of A Galaxy Far, Far Away. These characters and the miniseries in which they made their debut have inspired me to think outside established lore and open my mind to the possibilities of what can happen when the storytelling universe we know and love gets remixed and rebuilt. I had a great time building and exploring the features of these sets, and once more we’d like to thank our friends at Disney Products for providing them to us.

The Dark Falcon building set from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is available now wherever LEGO sets are sold.