Toy Unboxing / Review: TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up with Minifigures from “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy”

Last week Laughing Place was provided with sample copies of the three LEGO building sets tied into Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Below is my second review of the three, for the set called TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, build (in fast-motion), and review the TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up set, in addition to taking a close look at the four minifigure characters and one droid included in the set: a TIE Pilot with a blaster, Yesi Scala with her Gaffi stick, Sig Greebling with his Nerf-herding staff, an X-Wing Pilot with a blaster, and the L3-G0 astromech droid.

Watch TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up – "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" set unboxing / build / review:

Obviously plenty of X-wing starfighter and TIE fighter sets have been made previously by LEGO, but this one is unique in that it features the ability to swap out the wings of both ships and attach them to each other. The X-wing becomes an X-fighter and the TIE fighter becomes a TIE wing, if that makes sense. And it doesn’t, really, but it is definitely in the mash-up spirit of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Personally I think the X-fighter looks like it fits more within the established universe than the TIE wing (which looks just a tiny bit on the goofy side) does, but it doesn’t really matter. This miniseries is all about having fun and playing around with established Star Wars lore, and this set exemplifies that perfectly. Most fans of the animation are going to want to pick this up just to further flesh out the main cast of the show in minifigure form, but it’s always nice to add more figures to the ranks of Imperial and Rebel Alliance troops as well, as you can with the included TIE and X-wing pilots. The astromech droid is a fun and colorful tribute to LEGO, and naturally his parts can be mixed-and-matched with other droids in fans’ collections.

Overall I’d say this is a decent introductory set for kids who may not already own LEGO versions of these vehicles, though they might not be screen-accurate enough for adult collectors– the TIE fighter especially comes across as smaller than it should be for minifigure scale, and the X-wings laser cannons are a little stumpy. Otherwise there is plenty of playtime excitement to be had here, with firing projectiles included in both ships’ wings, plus retractable landing gear and adjustable S-foils for the X-wing and opening cockpit canopies on both– I just wish you could see through the TIE’s window. And the astromech fits into his proper place in the X-Wing as you’d expect. I will say I’m also very thankful that my copy of this set included an extra blaster (among other assorted pieces), which are always highly sought-after in the LEGO Star Wars world.

The TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up building set from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is available now wherever LEGO sets are sold.