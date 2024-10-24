Funko Teases “Hocus Pocus” Fans With New Collectibles

Funko is teasing Hocus Pocus fans with new collectibles inspired by the beloved franchise.
What’s Happening:
- Funko shared on their X page a preview of upcoming collectibles inspired by Hocus Pocus.
- The caption reads, “Fire up the cauldron. Looks like company is coming over. Who could it be?”
- The video features the Sanderson Sisters standing above a cauldron, with the "coming soon" displayed above them.
- No other details are given at this time.
- Check out the video below.
About Funko:
- Funko Inc. is a U.S.-based firm specializing in the production of licensed and limited-edition collectibles that celebrate pop culture, particularly recognized for its vinyl figurines and bobbleheads.
- The company also offers a range of licensed products, including plush toys, action figures, clothing, accessories, and games.
- Established in 1998 by Mike and Claudia Becker, Funko began as a modest initiative aimed at creating a variety of low-tech toys inspired by nostalgia.
- The inaugural bobblehead produced by the company featured the mascot of the Big Boy restaurant.
About Hocus Pocus:
- After relocating to Salem, Massachusetts, teenager Max Dennison, portrayed by Omri Katz, investigates an old, deserted house alongside his sister Dani, played by Thora Birch, and their new acquaintance, Allison, portrayed by Vinessa Shaw.
- After dismissing a tale shared by Allison as mere superstition, Max accidentally releases a group of malevolent witches, portrayed by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who used to live in the house.
- With the assistance of a magical cat, the children must retrieve the witches' spellbook to prevent them from becoming immortal.
More on Merchandise:
- “I’ve Got a Dream” With This Rapunzel Tower Playset Now Available at Disney Store
- 31 Days of Drops: Up to 50% Off Costumes, Halloween Styles & More
- Limited Edition MagicBand+ Featuring Belle Available at Disney Store
- 31 Days of Drops: Snow White Doll – Midnight Masquerade Collection
- Vera Wang Puts a Wedding Spin on Elegant New Mickey and Minnie Ear Hats and Headbands at Disney Store
- Hanukkah is Here! Disney Store Introduces Their 2024 Holiday Collection
- 31 Days of Drops: Chip ‘n Dale Holiday Tote Bag
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com