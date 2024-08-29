MINISO Opens New Santa Monica Location with Limited-Time Stitch Takeover and New Disney Stamp Blind Box Series

MINISO recently opened its 200th U.S. store in Santa Monica, which currently features a limited-time Stitch beach-style takeover.

What’s Happening:

Lifestyle brand MINISO opened its 200th store in the United States in Santa Monica, California on August 24th.

Located at the iconic 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, the store is currently showcasing a limited-time storefront design featuring Stitch, with dedicated zones inside showcasing a wide range of products.

Alongside Disney characters like Stitch, you’ll also find products from other brands such as Sanrio’s Kuromi, Hello Kitty, Minions, Care Bears, and more.

An exclusive Disney Stamp blind box series is now available at MINISO stores, introduced with the opening of the Santa Monica location.

Special rewards and giveaways were offered during the store’s grand opening, including limited-edition Santa Monica-themed shopping bags.

MINISO has opened numerous stores in the country this year, including key locations like Times Square in New York and New Jersey’s American Dream Mall.

