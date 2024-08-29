MINISO Opens New Santa Monica Location with Limited-Time Stitch Takeover and New Disney Stamp Blind Box Series

MINISO recently opened its 200th U.S. store in Santa Monica, which currently features a limited-time Stitch beach-style takeover.
What’s Happening:
- Lifestyle brand MINISO opened its 200th store in the United States in Santa Monica, California on August 24th.
- Located at the iconic 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, the store is currently showcasing a limited-time storefront design featuring Stitch, with dedicated zones inside showcasing a wide range of products.
- Alongside Disney characters like Stitch, you’ll also find products from other brands such as Sanrio’s Kuromi, Hello Kitty, Minions, Care Bears, and more.
- An exclusive Disney Stamp blind box series is now available at MINISO stores, introduced with the opening of the Santa Monica location.
- Special rewards and giveaways were offered during the store’s grand opening, including limited-edition Santa Monica-themed shopping bags.
- MINISO has opened numerous stores in the country this year, including key locations like Times Square in New York and New Jersey’s American Dream Mall.
