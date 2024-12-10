Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Hot Chocolate

Cozy up with Stitch and Angel as they enjoy a delicious cup of Hot Chocolate...with plenty of whip cream!

Make room for Stitch (and Angel!)! The little troublemaker has returned to Disney Store for another year-long series and in 2024 it’s all about this massive appetite and fan favorite Disney Parks snacks. The Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection shines the spotlight on the beloved blue and pink aliens as they devour delicious Disney treats.

What’s Happening:

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Hot Chocolate!

As always the adorable pins showcase Stitch and Angel sipping the delicious beverage that’s loaded with whip cream.

Then the plush present the duo in a super cute shirt and dress decorated with a hot chocolate icon pattern. Of course they’re also enjoying a mug full of chocolatey goodness too, and Stitch is really into his treat. He’s got the fluffy whip on his nose and upper lip. Angel’s taking a more delicate approach by simply licking the tasty topping.

Hot Chocolate is the final Disney Parks treat to debut in this Snacks Collection. The collection will also be available later in the month at Disney Parks.

Links to the Stitch Attacks Snacks – Hot Chocolate items can be found below.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Hot Chocolate – Limited Release – December

Angel – Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Hot Chocolate – Limited Release – December

Stitch Attacks Snacks Pin Set – Hot Chocolate – December – Limited Release

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection:

In 2024 fans were invited to join Stitch for a culinary tour of favorite Disney Parks treats. This year’s releases featured:

