Celebrate Stitch Day with an Exclusive Pandora Charm Available at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is celebrating Stitch Day with the release of an exclusive new Pandora charm.

What’s Happening:

  • June 26th is appropriately celebrated as Stitch Day – aka Experiment 626. In celebration, Disneyland Paris will be selling this exclusive Disneyland Paris X Pandora charm featuring Stitch himself.
  • Retailing for €79, guests will be able to pick up this charm at the Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop on Main Street U.S.A.
