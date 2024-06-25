Celebrate Stitch Day with an Exclusive Pandora Charm Available at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is celebrating Stitch Day with the release of an exclusive new Pandora charm.
What’s Happening:
- June 26th is appropriately celebrated as Stitch Day – aka Experiment 626. In celebration, Disneyland Paris will be selling this exclusive Disneyland Paris X Pandora charm featuring Stitch himself.
- Retailing for €79, guests will be able to pick up this charm at the Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop on Main Street U.S.A.
- Follow our Stitch Day tag for more ways to celebrate the beloved alien – including new merchandise, exclusive menu items at Disney Parks, and more.
