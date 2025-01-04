Star Wars Fans Can Bring Home Real Props from “The Acolyte”

Fans of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte now have a chance to own real props used in the show.
- Over at Hero Prop, a website that sells items from film sets, Star Wars fans can find several props from the 2024 Disney+ series The Acolyte.
- The series, which was cancelled after one season, starred Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, Margarita Levieva, Harry Trevaldwyn, and David Harewood.
- Taking place around 100 years before The Phantom Menace, viewers were brought into the High Republic Era. A Jedi Master and his former Padawan investigate a series of crimes that reveal sinister forces that have the potential to destroy order throughout the galaxy.
- Hero Prop has two items currently for sale.
The Acolyte (2024) – Mae (Amandla Stenberg) Throwing Daggers & Sheath
$2,450.00
Mae’s main weapon is a series of throwing daggers held on a sheath attached to her leg. The urethane prop comes with three painted metallic daggers.
The Acolyte (2024) – Sol (Lee Jung-Jae) Jedi Bracers
$2,950.00
Made of cast resin with a gold paint job, these prop bracers come with a leather strap, leather wrap, and metal fastener.
- Hero Prop was also offering Qimir’s (Manny Jacinto) Lightsaber, however, the prop has already been sold. You can still check out the listing here.
- The Acolyte’s entire first season is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.
