Star Wars Fans Can Bring Home Real Props from “The Acolyte”

The series premiered last June and starred Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae.
Fans of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte now have a chance to own real props used in the show.

  • Over at Hero Prop, a website that sells items from film sets, Star Wars fans can find several props from the 2024 Disney+ series The Acolyte.
  • The series, which was cancelled after one season, starred Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, Margarita Levieva, Harry Trevaldwyn, and David Harewood.
  • Taking place around 100 years before The Phantom Menace, viewers were brought into the High Republic Era. A Jedi Master and his former Padawan investigate a series of crimes that reveal sinister forces that have the potential to destroy order throughout the galaxy.
  • Hero Prop has two items currently for sale.

The Acolyte (2024) – Mae (Amandla Stenberg) Throwing Daggers & Sheath

$2,450.00

Mae’s main weapon is a series of throwing daggers held on a sheath attached to her leg. The urethane prop comes with three painted metallic daggers.

The Acolyte (2024) – Sol (Lee Jung-Jae) Jedi Bracers

$2,950.00

Made of cast resin with a gold paint job, these prop bracers come with a leather strap, leather wrap, and metal fastener.

  • Hero Prop was also offering Qimir’s (Manny Jacinto) Lightsaber, however, the prop has already been sold. You can still check out the listing here.
  • The Acolyte’s entire first season is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

