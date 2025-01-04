Star Wars Fans Can Bring Home Real Props from “The Acolyte”

The series premiered last June and starred Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae.

Fans of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte now have a chance to own real props used in the show.

The series, which was cancelled after one season, starred Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, Margarita Levieva, Harry Trevaldwyn, and David Harewood.

Taking place around 100 years before The Phantom Menace , viewers were brought into the High Republic Era. A Jedi Master and his former Padawan investigate a series of crimes that reveal sinister forces that have the potential to destroy order throughout the galaxy.

Hero Prop has two items currently for sale.

The Acolyte (2024) – Mae (Amandla Stenberg) Throwing Daggers & Sheath

$2,450.00

Mae’s main weapon is a series of throwing daggers held on a sheath attached to her leg. The urethane prop comes with three painted metallic daggers.

The Acolyte (2024) – Sol (Lee Jung-Jae) Jedi Bracers

$2,950.00

Made of cast resin with a gold paint job, these prop bracers come with a leather strap, leather wrap, and metal fastener.

Hero Prop was also offering Qimir’s (Manny Jacinto) Lightsaber, however, the prop has already been sold. You can still check out the listing here

The Acolyte’s entire first season is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

