Get Up to 60% Off Select Sale Items During Disney Store’s Twice Upon a Year Sale

Find a selection of Disney Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly bags, toys and more.
Start the new year off right by treating yourself to up to 60% off select items at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Store is offering additional discounts on select items from now until Sunday!
  • As part of their Twice Upon a Year Sale, guests visiting the online retailer can save 25% off on select sale items.
  • Using the discount code EXTRA25, shoppers will find discounts of up to 60% off their selected sale items.
  • While you’ll absolutely find holiday items within this sale, there are some incredible discounts on Disney clothing, toys, and accessories that you can use all year long.
  • Let’s take a look at some of the over 400 items available on sale right now!

Indiana Jones Leather Jacket for Adults

$209.23 (Originally $399.00)

Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll – 11'' – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary

$67.48 (Originally $129.99)

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Loungefly Wallet

$26.23 (Originally $50.00)

Alice in Wonderland Handbag by Stoney Clover Lane

$87.73 (Originally $148.00)

Tiana Nightgown for Girls – The Princess and the Frog

$17.23 (Originally $36.99)

Marie Weighted Plush – The Aristocats – 16''

$18.73 (Originally $39.99)

Bluey Costume for Kids

$20.23 (Originally $44.99)

  • The Twice Upon a Year Sale ends this Sunday, January 5th. You can check out the full selection of items here.
  • Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC on orders totalling $75 or more (after discount) for free shipping anywhere in the US.

