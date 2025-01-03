Get Up to 60% Off Select Sale Items During Disney Store’s Twice Upon a Year Sale

Start the new year off right by treating yourself to up to 60% off select items at Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is offering additional discounts on select items from now until Sunday!
- As part of their Twice Upon a Year Sale, guests visiting the online retailer can save 25% off on select sale items.
- Using the discount code EXTRA25, shoppers will find discounts of up to 60% off their selected sale items.
- While you’ll absolutely find holiday items within this sale, there are some incredible discounts on Disney clothing, toys, and accessories that you can use all year long.
- Let’s take a look at some of the over 400 items available on sale right now!
Indiana Jones Leather Jacket for Adults
$209.23 (Originally $399.00)
Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll – 11'' – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary
$67.48 (Originally $129.99)
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Loungefly Wallet
$26.23 (Originally $50.00)
Alice in Wonderland Handbag by Stoney Clover Lane
$87.73 (Originally $148.00)
Tiana Nightgown for Girls – The Princess and the Frog
$17.23 (Originally $36.99)
Marie Weighted Plush – The Aristocats – 16''
$18.73 (Originally $39.99)
$20.23 (Originally $44.99)
- The Twice Upon a Year Sale ends this Sunday, January 5th. You can check out the full selection of items here.
- Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC on orders totalling $75 or more (after discount) for free shipping anywhere in the US.
