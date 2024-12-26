Mickey Mouse and Friends Canvas Tote Bag Now Available at Disney Store

This tote bag is perfect for theme parks, shopping, beach outings, weekend retreats, and more.
by |
Tags: , ,

Looking for the perfect tote bag? Disney Store has you covered with this new bag with print featuring some of your favorite Disney characters.

What’s Happening:

  • This sturdy and spacious canvas tote print features many of the most popular Disney characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Chip, Dale, Horace Horsecollar, and Clarabelle Cow.
  • With its reinforced base and wide webbing straps, it's perfect for theme parks, shopping, beach days, overnight getaways, and a variety of other activities.
  • This bag features a zippered main compartment, an interior zip pocket, and is fully lined.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey Mouse and Friends Canvas Tote Bag

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

More Disney Store News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy