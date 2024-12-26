Mickey Mouse and Friends Canvas Tote Bag Now Available at Disney Store

Looking for the perfect tote bag? Disney Store has you covered with this new bag with print featuring some of your favorite Disney characters.
What’s Happening:
- This sturdy and spacious canvas tote print features many of the most popular Disney characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Chip, Dale, Horace Horsecollar, and Clarabelle Cow.
- With its reinforced base and wide webbing straps, it's perfect for theme parks, shopping, beach days, overnight getaways, and a variety of other activities.
- This bag features a zippered main compartment, an interior zip pocket, and is fully lined.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Canvas Tote Bag
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
More Disney Store News:
- Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Blind Pack Now Available at Disney Store
- 2025 Arrives with Fun Character Pins In Park and at Disney Store
- Mickey’s Toontown Playsets Spotted at MCO, Also Available at Disney Store
- New Limited Edition D23 Exclusive Pins Celebrating the Anniversary of Beloved Films Now Available at Disney Store
- Winnie the Pooh Bee-Costumed Plushes from Disney Store Japan Now Available in the U.S.
- From Mini Mix-Its to Pastels: Previewing New 2025 Disney Merchandise Collections
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com