Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Blind Pack Now Available at Disney Store

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight designs.
by |
Tags: , ,

You never know what you’re going to get with this Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Blind Pack at Disney Store. Each box includes two randomly chosen pins from a set of eight unique designs, with the exact pins only revealed when opened.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Collection includes a blind box with two randomly chosen pins from a selection of eight unique designs, showcasing magical macarons that symbolize the heroines from beloved animated films.
  • You won't know the pins you have until you open the box, but the series includes Snow White, Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, Tiana, and Rapunzel-themed macaron designs.

Note:

  • Requests for specific designs are not allowed.
  • All sales are final, and this item is not eligible for refunds, exchanges, or returns.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Blind Pack

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

More Disney Store News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy