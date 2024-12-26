Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Blind Pack Now Available at Disney Store

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight designs.

You never know what you’re going to get with this Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Blind Pack at Disney Store. Each box includes two randomly chosen pins from a set of eight unique designs, with the exact pins only revealed when opened.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Collection includes a blind box with two randomly chosen pins from a selection of eight unique designs, showcasing magical macarons that symbolize the heroines from beloved animated films.

You won't know the pins you have until you open the box, but the series includes Snow White Mulan

Note:

Requests for specific designs are not allowed.

All sales are final, and this item is not eligible for refunds, exchanges, or returns.

Disney Princess Pastries Mystery Pin Blind Pack

