Mickey’s Toontown Playsets Spotted at MCO, Also Available at Disney Store

Where is the play mat that looks like all the added lawns and green space?

Mickey’s Toontown can come to life in your home with special playsets that have been spotted at Walt Disney World, and likely Disneyland as well.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks fans can enjoy special playsets that look an awful lot like the residential homes of many of our favorite friends as seen in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland.

Despite the Disneyland look, these playsets can be found across Walt Disney World at select retail locations, as well as the Walt Disney World store at the Orlando International Airport.

The playsets we discovered are themed to Mickey’s House, Donald’s Boat Minnie’s House

Mickey’s House and Donald’s House combine into one set, as do Cafe Daisy and Minnie’s house, though they are also sold individually.

Each includes accessories and play items to further the interactivity and fun of each set – Mickey’s House even comes with Pluto as well!

While we spotted these items in Florida, it is likely they will be in California soon if they aren’t already. If you’re not able to head over to these destinations, the playsets are also available at DisneyStore.com, which you can see more of below.

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Playhouse Set | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Playhouse Set | Disney Store

Donald Duck House Play Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse House Play Set | Disney Store

Daisy Duck House Play Set | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse House Play Set | Disney Store