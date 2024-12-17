2025 Arrives with Fun Character Pins In Park and at Disney Store

Celebrate the New Year with a collection of fantastic new pins!

With the new year comes a new selection of merchandise at the Disney Parks and on DisneyStore.com featuring some of our favorites with the big, bold, 2025.

This selection of items from Disney Store is limited to festive pins, featuring Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and even mystery packs that include Dumbo and the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland.

A special pin for New Year’s also features Cinderella, marking the occasion because, you know, midnight and all, with the clock tower and her mice friends, Jaq and Gus Gus.

Find out more about each pin and item at the links below.

Some of these items were spotted at the Disney Parks and are now available on Disney Store, but for a larger Disney Parks 2025 selection, be sure to check out our post, here.

Stitch Pin 2025 – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Ariel Pin 2025 -The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Disney Character 2025 Pin Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Spinner Pin 2025 | Disney Store

Disney Parks 2025 Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. | Disney Store

Cinderella Happy New Year 2025 – Limited Edition | Disney Store