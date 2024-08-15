Anaheim Regional Transportation Add-On Option Now Available to Walt Disney Travel Co. Packages

Guests staying at Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotels can now add Anaheim Regional Transportation (ART) to vacation packages.

What’s Happening:

As of today, ART can be added to a Disneyland Resort Vacation Package for guests staying at select Good Neighbor Hotels.

This service can be added by calling the contact center directly and will not be available to book online.

ART provides convenient and reliable roundtrip rides between select Anaheim and Garden Grove Good Neighbor Hotels to Disneyland Resort.

ART also provides connections to many popular points of interest within Anaheim and Orange County.

