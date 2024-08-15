Anaheim Regional Transportation Add-On Option Now Available to Walt Disney Travel Co. Packages

Guests staying at Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotels can now add Anaheim Regional Transportation (ART) to vacation packages.
What’s Happening:
- As of today, ART can be added to a Disneyland Resort Vacation Package for guests staying at select Good Neighbor Hotels.
- This service can be added by calling the contact center directly and will not be available to book online.
- ART provides convenient and reliable roundtrip rides between select Anaheim and Garden Grove Good Neighbor Hotels to Disneyland Resort.
- ART also provides connections to many popular points of interest within Anaheim and Orange County.
