Disney Cruise Line Updates Recommended Daily Gratuity For Concierge Guests

The cruise line has streamlined recommended daily Concierge tips for guests staying in their premium level staterooms and suites.
Disney Cruise Line News:
- Disney Cruise Line has updated their recommended daily gratuity for Concierge Guest, which is now $23.50 per night, per stateroom guests.
- The updated amount now includes gratuity for the Concierge Lounge team.
- Previously, the recommended daily gratuity was $15.50, which covered guest’s stateroom host, assistant stateroom host, dining room server, dining room assistant server and dining room head server. This amount could be prepaid.
- The recommended tip for the Concierge Lounge team was previously $8 per night, per stateroom guest, which was not included in prepaid gratuity.
- This change allows guests to streamline their prepaid gratuities for Concierge amenities rather than having to add additional charges to their vacation throughout their stay.
- The recommended gratuity for guests staying in non-Concierge accommodations is $14.50 per night, per guest.
Read More DCL:
- Marvel Attractions Revealed for Disney Adventure Ship Including Disney Cruise Line’s First Rollercoaster
- First Look at New Disney Cruise Line Float Debuting at This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Disney Cruise Line Conjures Up New Specialty “Agatha All Along” Inspired Drinks Aboard Halloween On The High Seas Voyages
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com