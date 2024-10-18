Disney Cruise Line Updates Recommended Daily Gratuity For Concierge Guests

The updated prepaid amount now includes gratuity for the Concierge Lounge team.

The cruise line has streamlined recommended daily Concierge tips for guests staying in their premium level staterooms and suites.

Disney Cruise Line has updated their recommended daily gratuity for Concierge Guest, which is now $23.50 per night, per stateroom guests.

The updated amount now includes gratuity for the Concierge Lounge team.

Previously, the recommended daily gratuity was $15.50, which covered guest’s stateroom host, assistant stateroom host, dining room server, dining room assistant server and dining room head server. This amount could be prepaid.

The recommended tip for the Concierge Lounge team was previously $8 per night, per stateroom guest, which was not included in prepaid gratuity.

This change allows guests to streamline their prepaid gratuities for Concierge amenities rather than having to add additional charges to their vacation throughout their stay.

The recommended gratuity for guests staying in non-Concierge accommodations is $14.50 per night, per guest.

